The most peculiar trade deadline in baseball history is already upon us, and the Phillies are buyers even though they mostly performed like sellers through the first third of their 60-game season. It’s no secret that they need bullpen arms, if not an entirely new bullpen.
Matt Klentak’s future as the team’s general manager could be and probably should be riding on it because his attempts to build a solid relief corps during his tenure have been performed in a variety of ways but always yielded disappointing results.
“It’s unbelievable what a bullpen can do for you both good and bad,” an American League executive said. “When it’s bad, it just becomes incredibly frustrating for the entire club.”
The Phillies are living proof of that, and Klentak must find a fix in a hurry. He took an initial step Friday by acquiring 32-year-old David Hale from the New York Yankees for minor-league prospect Addison Russ. More needs to be done and that will be easier said than done at this deadline for a variety of reasons.
“If you’re trying to impress your owner, you are better off getting into the playoffs than not getting into the playoffs,” a National League executive said. “There’s obviously more opportunity than ever to do that, but what is the cost you are willing to pay for a reliever or a bat off the bench?”
Fewer teams than ever figure to be sellers because there are 16 playoff spots available to 30 teams, which is up from 10 a year ago. If you were making a list of absolute sellers going into this weekend, it would probably consist of Boston, Detroit, Seattle, Kansas City, Miami, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco.
Like the Phillies, the New York Mets, Washington, Texas, and the Los Angeles Angels have played poorly but are still close enough to salvage their seasons if they can make the right trade.
The fact that the Phillies need bullpen help more than anything is not necessarily a bad thing. The fact that they need so much of it is a problem.
“Year in and year out you have a better chance of getting your hands on bullpen pieces at the deadline more than anything else,” the AL executive said. “It’s hard to get quality starting pitching at any other time than free agency and you generally only get productive middle-of-the-lineup hitters when a guy is near the end of his contract.”
The Phillies can live with their starting rotation in its current form and their lineup is fine despite some underachieving performances. The bullpen needs a significant upgrade and counting on the returns of Ranger Suarez and David Robertson will not be enough either.
So who’s worth pursuing and what might it take to get them?
Here’s a list of guys who could help:
Trevor Rosenthal. Anybody could have signed the former St. Louis closer this offseason after he had chronic control problems last year with Detroit and Washington, but the Royals got him cheap and appear to have one of the prized trade pieces at this year’s deadline. Rosenthal is signed only for this season, and for the right price the Royals should be willing to deal the 30-year-old right-hander who went into the weekend with six saves, a 0.87 ERA, and 14 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings.
The price to get him: The Royals like Adam Haseley and are looking for major-league-ready prospects. That could be a tough sell for the Phillies unless they believe either Roman Quinn or Mickey Moniak is the future in center field.
Mychal Givens. My colleague Scott Lauber recently touted the pursuit of the 30-year-old Baltimore veteran, but his streak of scoreless innings and his price keep going up. Givens had struck out 13 and allowed just six hits in nine scoreless innings heading into the weekend. Givens cannot be a free agent until after the 2022 season, so the Orioles could be tempted to keep him through this season.
The price to get him: The price again could be Haseley because the Orioles also want major-league-ready players and need help in the outfield.
Brandon Workman. The Phillies drafted the Boston right-hander in the third round of the 2007 draft, but he opted to go to the University of Texas instead. Three years later, when he was eligible for the draft again, the Phillies passed on Workman in the first round and selected Jesse Biddle. The Red Sox took Workman in the second round and the 32-year-old right-hander became their closer last season. Reports Friday indicated the Phillies were working hard on a multi-player deal with the Red Sox that would include Workman.
The price to get him: The Red Sox have a thin farm system and a hideous pitching staff. It’s fair to wonder if they’d be willing to take a chance on big arms like Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta.
Ken Giles. Speaking of Velasquez, the key bullpen piece Klentak gave up to get him from Houston is likely now available because the Toronto Blue Jays have such a deep relief corps, as the Phillies saw firsthand Thursday. Giles, who turns 30 next month, is on the disabled list with a forearm strain and is a free agent after the season.
The price to get him: Wouldn’t it be something if Giles was traded for Velasquez again?
Greg Holland. The 34-year-old has a career 2.98 ERA and a 3.65 ERA in 12 games for the Royals this season. He’d be an upgrade in the sixth and seventh innings and is a free agent after this season.
The price to get him: The Phillies might be reluctant to give up on former first overall pick Mickey Moniak, but this is about his value to a lot of opposing teams.
Tony Watson. The 35-year-old lefty is adept at getting hitters out from both sides of the plate and has rebounded well from a difficult 2019. He is a free agent after this season.
The price to get him: Giants manager Gabe Kapler loved Scott Kingery, so maybe this is the one place the Phillies could move the struggling super utility player right now. Of course, the $15.5 million remaining on Kingery’s contract will make him difficult to move anywhere unless the Phillies are willing to eat some salary.