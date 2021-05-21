📅 This calendar is updated every Friday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/freecalendar. For more great events, check out our full events calendar and kids calendar.

Here are great ways to keep busy on the cheap this week:

The Bearded Ladies’ Beardmobile 🎭

(Theater / in-person / outdoors) This week, the Bearded Ladies Beardmobile has two pop-up shows: the first a walk-up Indonesian dance performance at Fleisher Art Memorial and the second a ticketed performance featuring Beardmobile hosts like John Jarboe, Cookie Diorio, Eric Jaffe and more. (Donations encouraged, May 22 at 5 p.m. and May 27 at 6 p.m., 719 Catharine St. on May 22 and 1699 S. 49th St. on May 27, beardedladiescabaret.com)

Reopening of Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (May 26-Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

The Lady Hoofers at Clark Park 💃

(Dance / in-person / kid-friendly) West Philly’s most-visited public park hosts a pop-up performance by Philly’s foremost all-female tap ensemble, two days before we’ll all be celebrating National Tap Dance Day. Seriously, these women can shoe. Ages 3+ (May 23, 5-6 p.m., 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., ladyhoofers.org)

Strawberry Festival, Peddler’s Village 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s just about berry-picking time at local farms, and Peddler’s Village is celebrating with three weekends of jam selling, craft making, stilt walking, music playing, and, ax throwing. May 15 and 16, there will also be a petting zoo, pony rides, and bubble magic. Kids can paint flower pots on May 15, 16, 29, and 30. Go with YoYo will perform her fitness-y musical act for littles on May 29 and 30. Ages 2+. (May 15, 16, 22, 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 23, 30, noon-3 p.m., Routes 2020 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Constructing The American Foreign Threat: Material Culture, Propaganda & Racism 🎤

(Community / virtual) The Twelve Gates Arts website is currently home to select items from the American Peril exhibition, which explores the racist, anti-Asian propaganda that has resulted in generations of Anti-Asian bigotry. On Thursday, exhibition curator Rob Buscher leads a virtual discussion about anti-Asian and anti-Muslim racism in media and pop culture. (May 27, 5-6:30 p.m., twelvegatesarts.org)

East Passyunk Garden Days 🌼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Stroll East Passyunk Avenue this month and find floral displays decorating storefronts, seasonal food and drink specials, pop-up performances, a plant-themed selfie station at the Singing Fountain, flower installations, and more in anticipation of the coming-soon Flower Show at FDR Park. (Through May 31, visiteastpassyunk.com)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Ball Toss & Moving Walks, Awbury Arboretum 🌳

(Nature / in-person / multiday) Let’s Go Outdoors has planned a bunch of activity-based walks for kids at Awbury. This month’s include a walk for insatiable ball tossers, and another for littles who need to be in motion in order to enjoy themselves. Also included: info about how Awbury became Awbury. Registration and masks required. Ages 3-12. (Moving: May 21, 11 a.m., ball toss: May 22, 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., 6336 Ardleigh St., letsgooutdoors.net)

Lauren McCutcheon contributed to this calendar.

