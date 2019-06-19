Jersey Shore and Delaware beach closures: What’s open; what’s not

Summer’s here and you want to go to the beach. Here’s our guide to which beaches are open, closed or under advisory, based on live water quality monitoring data from New Jersey and Delaware ( ) You can also use this tool to save your favorite beaches, get driving directions and check the weather before you head out.

Going to the beach is a bit more complicated this year, though. Beach safety during the coronavirus pandemic means socially distancing, wearing a mask and even finding a different beach if it gets too crowded. Stay safe, everyone.

» READ MORE: How to wear a mask at the beach (properly)

Please note: Local beach patrols can close beaches for other reasons, such as surf conditions. The state’s data may not reflect these closures; check lifeguard stands for flags before you take a dip.