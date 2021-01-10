📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

Summer’s here. Are your kids bored yet? Help is here. The city and beyond seems busting with chances to get your little iPad abusers outside and learning. From the Great Northeast to greater Wilmington, there are plenty of chances to keep kids actively entertained, without completely blowing through the summer budget.

Block Parties, Tacony Creek Park 🍃

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / free) Tacony Creek Park gives its block parties a naturalist’s touch, with lessons on creeks and rivers, opportunities to birdwatch, chances to explore trails or ride bikes, and photos to view, yoga to practice, stories to follow, and recycling bins to take home. Ages 3+. (Free, June 15, 4-7 p.m., Ramona Gateway, I St. & Ramona Ave., June 16, 4-7 p.m., Whitaker Gateway, Whitaker Ave. & Loudon St. June 17, 4-7 p.m., Tabor Gateway, Tabor Rd. & Olney Ave., ttfwatershed.org)

Juneteenth at Museum of the American Revolution 🏛️

(Juneteenth / virtual and in-person / multiday) The Museum of the American Revolution picks up where history classes left off, offering daily in-person storytimes, a discovery cart inspired by Harry Washington, a Sierra Leonean who escaped the enslavement of George Washington, and free virtual performances retelling the life stories of Ona Judge and Elizabeth Freeman. Ages 4+. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 17-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Kidchella, Smith Memorial Playground 🎶

(Music / in-person / multiday) Smith Memorial kicks off its outdoor summer concert series with performances by South Philly’s own Johnny Shortcake and D.C.’s beloved Ms. Niki. Expect funky positivity all around, snacks and activities. Ages 0-6. ($12, June 18, July 16, Aug. 13, 5-7:30 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Dr., smithplayground.org)

Pirates’ Passage, Adventure Aquarium 🏴‍☠️

(Science / history / performance / in-person / multiday) Ye olde pirates of the Delaware Bay inspire a new show in Adventure Aquarium’s redesigned Caribbean exhibit. Among tropical fish, seahorses, and spiny lobster, “Darkbeard” and his buccaneers sing, dance, perform, and lead a scavenger-style treasure hunt, a game show, and craft activities. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($32-35 ages 13-64, $30-$33 ages 65+, $22 ages 2-12, free under 2, June 18-July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, adventureaquarium.com)

Enchanted Summer Day, Winterthur Enchanted Woods ✨

(Seasonal / in-person) Historic Winterthur is a seriously staid spot. But on Saturday, the manse’s shaded, three-acre fairytale garden becomes a technicolor scene from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with winged and flower-crowned children wandering among musicians, storytellers, magicians, artists, scavenger hunters, and game players. Reservations recommended. Ages 3-8. ($20 adult, $18 student & senior, $6 child, free infant, June 19, 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 5105 Kennett Pk., Winterthur, Del., winterthur.org)

Juneteenth at the Betsy Ross House ✊🏿

(Juneteenth / in-person / free) The U.S. Colored Troops hoist the Juneteenth flag above Old City’s best-known flagmaker’s dwelling. Afterward, a Once Upon a Nation historical reenactor portrays Bishop Richard Allen, who was an educator, author, equal rights champion, and the founder of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Ages 3+. (Free, June 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Juneteenth at Franklin Square ✊🏿

(Juneteenth / in-person / free) Franklin Square hosts neighbor African American Museum in Philadelphia for an afternoon celebration of Black history, including reenactments and retellings by the U.S. Colored Troops (noon-3 p.m.) and griot-style storytelling by Keepers of the Culture (1-2 p.m.). Ages 3+. (Free, June 19, noon-3 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Concert in the Glen: Dan and Claudia Zanes, People’s Light 🎶

(Music / sensory-friendly / in-person) The lawn of People’s Light welcomes longtime children’s music maker Dan Zanes and jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes to reprise homespun, fun, and eminently sing-along-able family hits. Ages 0-10. ($25 for two chairs, $35 for a four-person family circle, June 19, 1 p.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

ONGOING

Books & Beaks, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday) Storytime at a southern cousin of Longwood Gardens gets specific this month, featuring books that relate not just to birds, but to beaks. Each read-aloud starts with a book — Ruby’s Birds is on the to-do list — and ends with a just-for-littles lesson in ornithology. Weather permitting. Registration not required. Masks required for unvaccinated guests. Ages 2-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 17, & 24, 10:30–11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del. mtcubacenter.org)

Flag Fest at the Betsy Ross House 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Everyone knows the best place to spend Flag Day is the Betsy Ross House. But who would have guessed chocolate would play an outsize role? June 13 and 14, the tiny home displays a 50-star flag made entirely of M&M’s (no eating; free samples available separately). June 17 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) is a full day of chocolate-making. Throughout the week: ceremonious flag-raisings at 10 a.m. — the Juneteenth flag rises June 19 — historical reenactors, and free house admission to the first 100 visitors. Ages 3+. ($7 adults, $6 seniors, active military, students & children, through June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Public Kayak Tours at Glen Foerd 🚣‍♀️

(Nature / in-person) As lovely Glen Foerd completes construction on a new dock, they’ll launch their seasonal kayak tours from a tide-based location nearby. Each four-mile tandem paddle in a basin-like stretch of the Delaware delights birders and historic house lovers. The scenic turnaround point: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum. Duos only. Masks required pre-launch. Registration and signed waiver required. Kayakers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 12+. ($80 per duo, June 19, 26, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 5001 Grant Ave., glenfoerd.org)

Measurement Rules at the Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, mercermuseum.org)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org, 4231 Ave. of the Republic)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multiday) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing (and the thousands of pairs of roller skates families didn’t think kids would actually use until about a year ago), the plaza facing City Hall turns ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through July 11, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Ages 6-12 / in-person / museums). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new, world premiere exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test guests’ abilities to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: A 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multiday) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

