📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Dancing in public isn’t something enough grown-ups do. They — we — should.

Dancing is fun; it’s free; it’s freeing, and it’s gotta be a good example for kids, who could otherwise grow up thinking being an adult means being serious, shy, and boring. There are a few non-dancing opportunities on this week’s list, but two dancing-encouraged events stand out as a chance to let you and yours get your groove on: Kidchella at Smith Playground and Freedom Fest with Dice Raw on North Broad Street.

» READ MORE: Find more to do with our weekly events calendar

Little Library Story Time, Tacony Creek Park 📚

(Books / in-person / free) The only thing better than finding a Little Library (one of those outdoor cabinets containing free books) is finding a Little Library with a read-aloud. Tacony Creek Park’s last story time of the season takes place this Thursday, just in time to start thinking about that reading list the kids were supposed to be working on all summer. Ages 3-8. (Free, Aug. 12, 10-11 a.m., I Street & Ramona Ave. Gateway, ttfwatershed.org)

Bug Fest, Academy of Natural Sciences 🐛

(Science / in-person and virtual) Roach Race 500 and a month-long insect bioblitz planned on the app iNaturalist are part of the return of Philly’s annual, crawly-but-not-creepy entomological celebration. The event takes place both virtually and in real life. The latter includes live arthropod displays, Brood X cicadas, and high-def displays of beautiful bugs on the big screen. Ages 3+. (Included in the price of admission: $22 ages 13+, $19 seniors, students and military, $18 ages 2-12, free under 2, Aug. 13-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Kidchella, Smith Memorial Playground 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) In another last hurrah for the season, Smith Memorial hosts one of the summer’s last music fests, featuring the happy harmonies Lard Dog & the Band of Shy (greatest hits: I Like and Don’t Let the Boogah Bug You Out), Doylestown’s own beloved, Larissa Hopwood Band, plus food trucks and 6.5 acres of play space. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 0-6. ($12, Aug. 13, 5-7:30 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Dr., smithplayground.org)

Auntie & FUNcle Adventures: Campfire & Night Hike, Wissahickon Environmental Center 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / free) Because parents shouldn’t have all the fun, Wissahickon’s Tree House is letting favorite aunts and uncles take over for an evening. A half-mile meadow hike ends with toasted marshmallows. Limited space available. Reservations required. Ages 6-12. (Aug. 13, 7-8:30 p.m., 300 W. Northwestern Ave., eventbrite.com)

Freedom Fest with Dice Raw 🎶

(Music / community / in-person / free) The Roots’ rapper Dice Raw hosts the second edition of 30Amp’s outdoor fest. Expect live neo soul, hip hop, R&B, funk, and pop, but also DJs, short plays, live poetry readings, ballet (from the Chocolate Ballerina Company), yoga, and great vibes. All ages. (Free, Aug. 14, noon-8 p.m., lawn of the Leon H. Sullivan Building, 1415 N. Broad St., 30amp.org)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories

ONGOING

Family Yoga, Mt. Cuba Center 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Yoga / in-person / multiday) Last year, USA Today called Mt. Cuba “North America’s best botanical garden.” This year, the 1,083-acre preserve keeps things humble with every-other-Saturday yoga for the fam, on the grassy lawn. BYO mat. Stick around after for a woodland walk. Ages 4+. ($15 ages 18 and up, $8 ages 6-17, free under 6, Aug. 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE, mtcubacenter.org)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Aug. 12, 19, 26, Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Art Kids Studio at the Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Philadelphia Museum of Art summer children’s programming, formerly called Art Splash, is now Art Kids. The series includes small, by-reservation, in-person classes and playdates, virtual programming, and Art Kids Studio, a four-days-a-week drop-in — drop-in! — crafting sesh informed by the works of contemporary artists Lynda Benglis, Howardena Pindell, and Faith Ringgold. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, through Sept. 5, Thurs., Sat., Sun., 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fri., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and observe fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Measurement Rules at the Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, mercermuseum.org)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, pleasetouchmuseum.org, 4231 Ave. of the Republic)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multiday) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: A 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multiday) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories