Like many places known to pack houses, the 212-year-old Walnut Street Theatre has reopened with pandemic-era protocols. To gain entry to their new production of The Little Mermaid, audience members ages 12 and up need to show proof of vaccination, and younger Ariel and Sebastian fans must show negative COVID test results.

Dilworth Park Ice Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, through Feb. 27, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Children’s Read-Alouds, Brandywine River Museum of Art 📚

(Books / virtual / multiday) The Brandywine picks some of the best books for its morning story times. Tuesday, it’s the silly yet sensible Don’t Feed the Coos by Jonathan Stutzman. Thursday, the museum revisits its inspirational wheelhouse with Beth Kephart’s And I Paint It: Henriette Wyeth’s World. ($5 per device, free for members, Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m., brandywine.org)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-Apr. 17, 2022, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Curtis Family Concerts, Curtis Institute of Music 🎻

(Music / virtual / free) As little-kid-accessible as the elite music school gets, the Curtis Institute of Music tells stories through music through your screen with games and performances co-created with First Person Arts. Maybe now your kids will want to take those viola lessons. Ages 5-12. (Free, Nov. 13, 11 a.m., curtis.edu)

Leaf Crafts & Prints, Pennypack Environmental Center 🍂

(Nature / art / in-person / free) When kids make pretty crafts out of the paper-thin golden and red treasures that trees shed, they capture time. Drop-in. Free. Ages 3-10. (Free, Nov. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 8600 Verree Rd., facebook.com)

Learning Through the Arts, African American Museum in Philadelphia 🖼️

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) Artist Terrill Johnson leads two back-to-back workshops about collaging and abstract poetry as inspired by the African American Museum’s new exhibition Portals + Revelations: Richard J. Watson Beyond Realities. Space is limited; advance registration is encouraged. Ages 6+. ($14 adults, $10 seniors, students and ages 4-12, free for members and guests under age 4, Nov. 13, 12-1:15 p.m., 1:45-3 p.m., 701 Vine St., aampmuseum.org)

The Little Mermaid, Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / ongoing) Back into seats and Under the Sea, Walnut Street makes its kid-friendly comeback with a Disney greatest hit, starring Diana Huey as Ariel. Proof of vaccination for kids 12 and up, negative COVID test for ages 11 and under, and government-issued photo id for ages 18 and up all required. ($25-$175, Nov. 16, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

Little Red Riding Hood, Hedgerow Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) The Hedgerow Barn hosts young audiences who’ll react to and interact with a four-person cast interpreting a classic story of a girl in a crimson cloak and a wolf hankering for a live snack. The play runs 45 minutes. Guests can BYO blankets and beach chairs. Ages 2-8. ($15, free under age 2, Nov. 13, 10 a.m., Nov. 14, 1 p.m., 146 W. Rose Valley Rd., Rose Valley, hedgerowtheatre.org)

ONGOING

Junior Scientist Workshops, Academy of Natural Sciences 🧪

(Science / in-person / multiday) What’s down the Shore? When did dinos rule the world? How do trees get ready for winter? Three Saturdays bring three lessons in malacology, paleontology, and chemistry, respectively. Ages 8-11. ($20-$35, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit, Please Touch Museum 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Dorothy, Toto, and friends pay a three-month visit to Memorial Hall, bringing with them games to play and Miss Gulch’s bike to ride. Reservations required. Ages 1-10. ($19, free under age 1, through Jan. 12, 2022, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Amber Burns contributed to this calendar.