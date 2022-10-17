Jordan Harris is ready to binge all 13 songs of Taylor Swift’s Midnights as soon as the clock strikes 12 a.m. Oct. 21.

The album’s announcement at the MTV Video Music Awards in August was “unexpected” for her and her friends, she said. But once the shock wore off, they “immediately started planning a get together.”

Midnights marks the prolific singer’s 10th studio album, which will share “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and ushers in a new Taylor Swift era.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face,” she wrote on social media. “For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Ever the mastermind, Swift trickled out song titles in her usual Easter egg fashion with a Midnights Mayhem With Me video series. She teased fans with titles including Snow on the Beach featuring Lana Del Rey, Lavender Haze, Anti-Hero, Maroon, and more, illustrating the intimate nature of the album.

“I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said in a video about track three, Anti-Hero. “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I — not to sound too dark — but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

“This song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person.”

Listening parties for Swift’s albums are a tradition for Harris.

Armed with cake, snacks, and tissues, the Francisville resident and her friends are ready to dive into the new album. She envisions the party will look much like their Red (Taylor’s Version) one.

The plan: come dressed in Midnights-theme merch and colors of Swift’s new imagery (midnight blue, gold, green, maroon, lavender, and sky blue) and be ready to (silently) listen to each song and discuss.

“Since this album is short, we could probably listen through it again and then we’ll (have a) sleepover,” Harris said.

The Swift love goes beyond Francisville.

Over in Northeast Philly, Christina Foley and a friend plan to stay up late listening to the album from start to finish. Then the next morning, it’s a trip to Target to buy the Lavender Edition CD for the three bonus tracks.

“Something that always fascinated me about her songwriting is how she can be so specific about things that happen in her life and somehow relate to mine,” she said. “She’s been there for me when other people haven’t.”

If you’re looking for a spot to listen, dance, and cry in the company of fellow Swifties, here’s where and when to go in Philly.

If you find yourself in Northern Liberties on release day, stop by Ortlieb’s. The night is dedicated to Taylor Swift for the bar’s weekly Friday Friends — it’s Taylor’s Version. Midnights along with other Swift classics will be playing.

Price: $5 before midnight, $10 after midnight

Note: Must be 21 years or older.

847 N. 3rd St., 267-324-3348; ortliebsphilly.com, Friday 11 p.m.

Meet your besties for a Midnights listening and dance party. 22 & good 4 u, a national DJ-run dance party organizer for fans of Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, is hosting a Meet Me at Midnight event across the country — Philly Swifties head to The Dolphin on Oct. 23 for your party.

Price: $20 in advance, $25 on the day of event. There will be limited tickets at the door if sold out in advance.

Note: Must be 21 years or older.

1539 S. Broad St., 215-278-7950, eventbrite.com, Sunday 8 p.m. to midnight

Looking for a night of Midnights and emo Taylor? On Oct. 29, Underground Arts will blast the album in full at 9 p.m. and after, it’s SwEmo — every third song will either be a Swift song or an emo/pop punk cover of her songs.

Scan the QR codes posted around the venue to vote for your favorite Midnights song — the top three voted songs will be played later in the night. Be sure to look out for the themed drinks and photo booth.

It’s still Halloween, so come dressed in your best zombie Taylor or emo kid costume — there’s a contest with a $100 cash prize.

Price: $13

Note: Must be 21 years or older.

1200 Callowhill St., 267-606-6215, seetickets.us, Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 p.m.