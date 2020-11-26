📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

THURSDAY (JUNE 3)

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia is reopening! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, the PA Convention Center, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

Hand to Hand Circus Festival 🎭

(Circus / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly) FringeArts’ contemporary circus is back, with free-with-RSVP performances by Mt. Airy’s Circadium School on their campus (Test Flights, June 3, 7 p.m., 6452 Greene St.) and in Vernon Park (Monday is Years Long, June 5, 1 and 5 p.m., 5800 Germantown Ave.). Also returning: the outdoor Circus Midway at La Peg at Fringearts (free with RSVP, June 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd.), where guests get into the plate-spinning, acrobatic, juggling, and tightwire acts. Ages 5+. (Free with RSVP, June 3-13, various locations, fringearts.com)

Melissa Villaseñor at Punchline Philly 🎤

(Comedy / in-person / outdoors) Saturday Night Live’s Villaseñor performs her California Girl tour at Punchline Philly’s outdoor stage for three nights in early June. Tickets include one item from the food menu; there is a two-drink minimum for all guests. ($32-$42, June 3-5, 33 E. Laurel St., punchlinephilly.com)

Books & Beaks, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Storytime at a southern cousin of Longwood Gardens gets specific this month, featuring books that relate not just to birds, but to beaks. Each read-aloud starts with a book — Ruby’s Birds is on the to-do list — and ends with a just-for-littles lesson in ornithology. Weather permitting. Registration not required. Masks required for unvaccinated guests. Ages 2-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 3, 10, 17, & 24, 10:30–11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE, mtcubacenter.org)

Origins Theatre Festival 🎭

(Festival / virtual / theater / multiday) Theater exists in languages and cultures across the world, and this festival from the Phoenix Theatre aims to celebrate its multicultural nature with three days of online events, including roundtable discussions, a show performed in both Spanish and English, and discussions with those working behind the scenes to make theater more inclusive. ($30 per day or $70 for the weekend, June 3-6, thephoenixtheatrepa.com)

Revivals of Blackness 🎭

(Music / virtual / dance / free) Movement artist Lela Aisha Jones, musician-composers Luke Carlos O’Reilly and Alex Shaw, and filmmaker Aidan Un collaborate on this multi-media event commissioned by World Cafe Live. The creators describe the show as “an artistic offering to our kindred, honoring the life giving contributions of global Black folks by staying real and more than well as we navigate legacies of U.S. racial violence.” (Free, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. and June 6 at 7 p.m., worldcafelive.com)

PrideFLIX; The Virtual Pride Film Festival 🍿

(Pride / virtual / movies) Throughout June, PrideFlix, an annual LGBTQ film festival, presents an all-virtual film event in celebration of Pride Month. PrideFLIX started on June 1 and continues for five weeks with LGBTQ feature films, documentaries, and shorts, in addition to weekly discussions about the selections and talks about the LGBTQ experience. ($7-$10, through June 30, goelevent.com)

Moving Forward When the World Stopped: Queer Life 2020-2021 🎨

(Pride / virtual / art) Twenty-eight artists showcase their pandemic experiences in an online exhibition of works that represent the challenges that the LGBTQ community faced and the warmth of the community during a tough time period. The show is free to access online. (Free, through June 30, waygay.org)

Christ Church Queer Quizzo and Show 🏆

(Pride / in-person / quizzo) Up on the roof at Christ Church Neighborhood House, find a drag queen-led quizzo show complete with a side of comedy. Drinks from Art in the Age will be available, in addition to a selection of snacks. ($25-$40, June 3, 6-8 p.m., 20 N. American St., christchurchphila.org)

FRIDAY (JUNE 4)

National Donut Day 🍩

(Food / in-person / free) Celebrate the snack with a free doughnut. Duck Donuts will give you one (bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar, one per person) with no purchase necessary. Same deal at Krispy Kreme, which will lay two on you if you show your COVID-19 vaccination card. Dunkin is giving away a free classic with the purchase of a beverage. Tiffany’s Bakery at the Fashion District Philadelphia (between 10th and 11th Street and Market) will give away its DOYO, a steamed (not fried) cake doughnut to the first 200 people Friday. Shop opens at 10 a.m. (Free, June 4, various locations)

First Friday in Old City 🎉

(Community / in-person / free) It feels a little like before-times as Old City’s First Friday returns this week with a full slate of events. You can enjoy exhibition openings at galleries like Muse and the Old City Jewish Art Center, outdoor movie nights at the Betsy Ross House (Attack of the Crab Monsters) and the Arch Street Meeting House (The Lorax), sales at neighborhood shops, and more. (Free, June 4, throughout Old City, oldcitydistrict.org)

First Friday West Philly 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Indie-Life’s First Friday returns to celebrate art from locals Susan Ragland, Pat Cummings, Eva Sturtz, and Nathan Grayson. DJ Rocdaspot provides tunes during the arts and crafts happy hour, complete with drinks and snacks. (Free, June 4, 5-9 p.m., 4616 Baltimore Ave., firstfridaywestphilly.eventbrite.com)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, June 4-Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

World Environment Day 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) This free all-star show presented by Pathway to Paris features Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Dave Matthews, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson, Patrick Watson, Rocky Dawuni, and others. (Free, June 4, 3 p.m, facebook.com/pathway2paris)

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show 🎨

(Art / virtual / multiday / free) Rittenhouse Square’s beloved Fine Art Show moves online for a weekend-long event promising live art demonstrations, interviews, artist studio tours, and online gallery shopping. The show’s free to attend. (Free, June 4-6, rittenhousesquareart.com)

(Movie / virtual) A third spooky story from the paranormal files of Ed and Lorraine Warren. This one involves the first case of a defendant claiming demonic possession as his murder defense. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the Warrens. Based on a true story. (Rated R. Premieres June 4 in theaters and on HBO Max)

SALT Performing Arts Presents Little Shop of Horrors 🎭

(Theater / virtual and in-person / multiday) You can take your pick for SALT Performing Arts’ performance of Little Shop of Horrors, which streams online and has an in-person lineup of shows. The Chester county-based troupe performs the off-Broadway favorite for multiple weeks throughout June. ($17-$30 for in-person, $35 for online streaming, June 4-20, 1645 Art School Rd., Chester Springs, saltpa.com)

Circa Survive 🎶

(Music / virtual) The Anthony Green-led Doylestown rock band Circa Survive will play its 2010 breakthrough album Blue Sky Noise in its entirety. ($15, June 4, 9 p.m., blueskynoisestream.com)

SATURDAY (JUNE 5)

NJ Renaissance Faire ⚔️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / multiday) Ren faire season begins with New Jersey’s massive, two-weekend event in Bordentown Township. Arrive in costume for all of the essential Renaissance faire activities: swordplay, musical performances, food, drinks, and more. ($10-$80, June 5-6, 1195 Florence Columbus Rd., Bordentown, NJ, njrenfaire.com)

Dino Stroll 🦖

(Dinosaurs / in-person / multiday) Velociraptor fans mingle with several dozen life-size, animatronic, bellowing, vegan, and carnivorous prehistoric beasts inside the Oaks’ Expo Center. The difference between this and last year’s parking-lot dinosaurs: These ones let you up close to examine, take pics with, and, in some cases, climb inside. Timed tickets. ($20, free ages 2 & under, June 5 & 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., dinostroll.com, 100 Station Ave., Oaks)

West Philly Porch Fest 🎶

(Music / outdoors / free) It’s well-known that West Philly has some of the biggest and most picturesque porches in the city, and they’re put to good use at this Saturday’s day-long Porch Fest, a neighborhood-wide live music event where bands and performers play tunes for those strolling by. Shows are free and anyone who wants to participate, whether performing or listening, is welcome. Shows take place all over West Philly; a performance map is available on the West Philly Porch Fest website. (Free, June 5, noon-6 p.m., throughout West Philadelphia, westphillyporchfest.com)

Philadelphia Flower Show 🌼

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) The beloved Philadelphia Flower Show starts on Saturday at a new, outdoor location at South Philly’s FDR Park. The 15-acre show sprawls throughout the park, offering 75 installations created by garden artists. This year’s show welcomes the largest number of floral displays, gardeners, and installations in the Flower Show’s 193-year history. (Free for children under 4, $20 for children ages 5-17, $30 for youths ages 18-29, $45 for adults, June 5-13, 1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad St., phsonline.org)

Live on Front 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoor) Kensington watering hole The International and Singlecut Beersmiths are putting on a two-day Philly Beer Week outdoor festival featuring local bands. Heavy Temple headlines Saturday with Slomo Sapiens, The Retinas, Red Touch Black, The Out Sect and Larlene. Sunday’s top attraction is Ruby the Hatchet, plus High Reeper, St. James & the Apostles, The Dawn Drapes, Oolala, and Pils. ($25, June 5-6, 4-10 p.m., 1624 N. Front St., theintlbar.com)

Lake Street Dive 🎶

(Music / virtual) Trumpeter and guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson is leaving Lake Street Dive, and the Rachael Price-fronted Boston band is sending him off with four livestream performances. On Saturday and Sunday, they play Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in New York and focus on their new album Obviously. ($20, June 5-6, 8 p.m., mandolin.com)

SUNDAY (JUNE 6)

First Free Sunday at the Barnes Foundation 🏛️

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Timed tickets to visit the Barnes on the first Sunday of the month are free — and in demand. The museum recommends booking early — tickets become available at 10 a.m. June 3 — and showing up on time in order to view Albert Barnes’ unbelievable art collection and the exhibition, Soutine / de Koonings: Conversations in Paint. Also on offer this month: Juneteenth and Black music-inspired sounds and sights. Ages 3+. (June 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Thrifty Jawns Flea Market 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / outdoors) Outside of Brenda Lee’s Dance Studio on Stenton Ave., find neighbors and local shops selling clothing, furniture, toys, collectibles, and more at the day-long Thrifty Jawns Flea Market. Browse handmade items and thrifted goods from dozens of local vendors, including Black-owned businesses like 12th Glow candles, the Thrifted Jawn, BrownGirl SPACE, and more. (June 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 7827 Stenton Ave., instagram.com)

Pay-what-you-wish first Sunday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art 🏛️

(Museum / in-person) Stroll the galleries at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a discounted price this Sunday as pay-what-you-wish first Sunday returns to the iconic parkway museum. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to ensure access to the museum. (Pay what you wish, June 6, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Odunde Festival 🎉

(Seasonal / virtual and in-person / community / free) While its 15-block street fest isn’t returning this year, the annual Odunde Festival is back with smaller, but just as festive, online and in-person events starting on June 6. The event is one of the biggest African American cultural festivals in the country and honors the coming of a new year in the Yoruba community of Nigeria. This week’s events include an online African cooking class, an African business roundtable, a free water ice and soft pretzel giveaway at West Philly’s Fred’s Water Ice, a virtual yoga class, and more. (Free, June 6-13, odundefestival.org)

WEDNESDAY (JUNE 9)

Awbury Community Concert Series 🎶

(Music / in-person) Gypsy Jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel comes to the Awbury Arboretum in Chestnut Hill as part of the outdoor under-a-tent series organized by Hot Club of Philadelphia guitarist Barry Warhaftig. Wrembel is a Django Reinhardt devotee who is the force behind the Django A Go Go festival. Upcoming shows in the series include Marty Grosz and Vince Giordano on June 23 and Ensemble Novo on June 30. ($30, June 9, 6:30 p.m., 1 Awbury Rd., awbury.org)

(Movie / virtual) Gosh, there have been a lot of movies about apocalyptic events recently, and this twist on a zombie movie (instead of waking dead, there are the sleepy living) has a mother and daughter (Gina Rodriguez and Ariana Greenblatt) who may have figured out the riddle of why the power’s gone out and no one can rest. With Jennifer Jason Leigh. (Not Rated. Premieres June 9 on Netflix)

THURSDAY (JUNE 10)

Doomin’ Sun Fest 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) This fest is presented by Bachelor, the new indie duo that combines the talents of Palehound and Jay Som, and is named after their new album. It boasts a killer lineup, including Courtney Barnett, Bartees Strange, Andy Shauf, Japanese Breakfast, Adrianne Lenker, Shamir, Lucy Dacus, Jeff Tweedy, and Tank and the Bangas. Donations go to Seeding Sovereignty, a group led by indigenous people that invests in indigenous communities through community work, food services, and more. (Free, June 10, 6 p.m., doominsunfest.bachelor-band.com)

ONGOING

DelArt Cinema Drive-In Movies 🚗

(Movie / in-person / drive-in) The Delaware Art Museum and DelArt Cinema partner up for drive-in movie nights on select Fridays this spring in the museum’s sculpture garden. The series continues with All About Eve on April 23, The Cotton Club on May 7, and more. ($17-$19 per person, select dates through June 4, 8-11 p.m., delart.org, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE)

Philadelphia Latino Film Festival 📽️

(Movie / virtual / multiday) The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival (PLFF) celebrates its 10th anniversary with an online lineup of film screenings and panel discussions. Films include a selection of Philadelphia premieres, East Coast premieres and world premieres, ranging from feature-length films to shorts. Films stream on PLFF’s page. (Free-$250, through June 6, www.phlaff.org)

McCarter Concerts in Palmer Square 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Take in free weekly Sunday concerts, from rock to jazz, on Princeton’s downtown Palmer Square lawn. The series runs through June 20. (Free, Sundays through June 20, 4-6 p.m., 10 Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ, mccarter.org)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing, the plaza facing City Hall turns ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through July 11, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test your ability to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. Ages 6-12. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

