Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia is reopening! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, the PA Convention Center, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (JUNE 10)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free /multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Haddon Township Pride 🏳️‍🌈

(Pride / in-person) Haddon Township hosts its first-ever community-wide pride celebration starting June 10. The festivities begin with an evening parade on Haddon Ave. and continue with a community night in Haddon Town Square, promising visits from local LGBTQ organizations and drag queen quizzo, a day-long pride festival in the SoHa Arts Building, and a pool party at the Crystal Lake Pool. (June 10-12, throughout Haddon Township, htpride.com)

(Movie / virtual) Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning Broadway musical about his Washington Heights neighborhood gets the big-screen treatment. Directed by John Chu (Crazy Rich Asians). Screenplay by Philadelphia native Quiara Alegría Hudes. Starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits. (Rated PG-13. Premieres June 10 in theaters and on HBO Max)

FRIDAY (JUNE 11)

Fishtown’s Reopening Celebration 🎉

(Community / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Head out to this community celebration on Friday night — but don’t forget your mask. Activities include sidewalk sales, live music, happy hours, and much more. (June 11, 4 p.m., Frankford and Girard Ave., fishtowndistrict.com)

Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021 💃

(Pride / in-person / drag) Parking lots aren’t usually too much fun, but from June 11 to 13, the parking lot at the King of Prussia Mall hosts drive-in drag shows featuring GottMik and Rosé, finalists from season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, in addition to other talented drag queens. And, in anticipation of the opening of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In the Heights, themed photo ops, and giveaways will take place during the show, too. ($75 per car of two people, June 11-13, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, tixr.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, June 11 to Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

A Conversation with Chris Bosh 🏀

(Community / virtual / free / kid-friendly) Imagine having it all, then having it taken away from you in a flash. Join the Mighty Writers as they host Bosh, NBA Hall of Famer, as he reads and discusses his new book Letters to a Young Athlete at a free, online discussion. (Free, June 11, 5 p.m., facebook.com)

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. 🎶

(Music / virtual) Grateful Dead singer-guitarist Weir is playing live shows in Vail, Colorado with his band Wolf Bros., which includes Don Was on bass and Greg Leisz on pedal steel. ($19.99 or $29.99 for both shows, June 11-12, 9 p.m., nugs.net)

(Movie / virtual) An animated film about a genie-like dragon who helps a young man in his quest to reunite with his childhood best friend. Voice cast includes John Cho, Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu. Written and directed by Chris Appelhans. A sequel is already in the works. (Rated PG. Premieres June 11 on Netflix)

(Movie / virtual) Proving again that the underdog movie is international, comes this story set in rural India, about a girl with a passion for skateboarding and building a skate park. Stars Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Rachel Saanchita Gupta. Directed by Manjari Makijany. (Rated PG. Premieres Friday, June 11 on Netflix)

Pride Flag-raising Ceremony at City Hall 🏳️‍🌈

(Pride / in-person) On June 11, City Hall raises the pride flag during a free ceremony promising performances, remarks from city officials and members of the LGBTQ community, and an on-site coronavirus vaccination event. (Free, June 11, 3:30-5 p.m., 1400 JFK Blvd., phillygaycalendar.com)

SATURDAY (JUNE 12)

PRIDE by Come Alive 215 x Meet Philadelphia 🧘

(Pride / in-person / fitness) A workout plus drag brunch makes a pretty good start to a Saturday. Bring your own yoga mat, water bottle, and mask to this event, which includes 45-minute workout from Come Alive 215, a performance from drag queens Vincelle Iris Spectre and Poochie, and a picnic brunch from Michael Solomonov. Look for swag bags, and lots of coffee, food, and other giveaways. ($50-$65, June 12, 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Lawn at Park Towne Place, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., eventbrite.com)

Birds In Action, Mt. Cuba 🐦

(Nature / in-person) Mt. Cuba’s main lawn hosts human and feathered friends for a BYO-lawn chair demo of just what a raptor can do, including soar. Weather permitting. Registration not required. Ages 2+. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 12 & 19, 3–4 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE, mtcubacenter.org)

Learning Through the Arts, Patterns: Medical Illustrations, African American Museum in Philadelphia 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday) Artist-educator Jihan Thomas leads limited space, second Saturday workshops inspired by artist and nurse Anna Russell Jones, whose work is currently featured at AAMP. Students learn and practice the basics of medical illustration by drawing a heart, eye, and hand. Reservations recommended. Ages 6+. ($14 adults, $10 seniors, students with i.d. & ages 4-12, June 12 & July 10, 12:15-1:15 p.m., 2-3 p.m., 701 Arch St., aampmuseum.org)

Murder Mystery Dinner on the Moshulu 🔮

(Dining / in-person) Book your reservation at the Moshulu for an upcoming murder mystery dinner — enjoy great views while solving a classic whodunit. ($85, June 12, 7-9:30 p.m., 401 S. Columbus Blvd., moshulu.com)

Liz Phair 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) Phair returned to the spotlight in 2018 with a tour in support of the 25th anniversary of her 1993 masterful Exile In Guyville debut. Now Phair is once again working with Guyville producer Brad Wood on Soberish, her first album of new material in a decade. This performance will be streamed on Phair’s Instagram from the retail mecca that is Amoeba Records’ Los Angeles store. (Free, June 12 ,6 p.m., Instagram)

West Park Arts Fest 🎉

(Community / in-person / free) Head to the park and take in live performances by local artists as they take the stage. The festival includes two stages, one for live music and one for dance performances; keep an eye out for performances by Richard Tucker and Universal Koncept. (Free, June 12, 1-4 p.m., 4101 Parkside Ave., eventbrite.com)

Crowded House: Live From The Island 🎶

(Music / virtual) Pre-pandemic, Neil Finn kept himself busy as a touring member of Fleetwood Mac. But don’t dream his Crowded House days are over: the singer-guitarist is also maintaining his Down Under pop band as a going concern. This live performance was taped in front of a sold-out crowd in March in Auckland, New Zealand where effective lockdown measures allowed kiwis to get back to normal concert-going habits quicker than in the U.S. ($14.99, June 12, 5 p.m, crowdedhousestream.com)

Taller de Superhéroes, Philadelphia Magic Gardens 🎨

(Art / in-person & virtual / multiday / free) The Magic Gardens invites Latinx artists and their creations — costumes, poetry, and animation — for Taller de Superhéroes, a Puentes de Salud workshop and exhibition that mined families’ personal histories, native iconography, ancestral lore, and Mexican and pre-Hispanic mythology. Guests go home with symbolism-inspired craft kits. Virtual guests participate by viewing animation online and printing out craft kit templates. Ages 3+. (Free, June 12 & 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1020 South St., phillymagicgardens.org)

Virtual Pride 21 🎶

(Pride / virtual / music / comedy) The Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice hosts this Pride Month celebration, which features music from Wesley Stace, Antigone Rising, Sam Sparro and Jill Sobule, as well as appearances from Billie Jean King, Billy Porter, Mike Hot Pence, and more. (Free, June 12, 7 p.m., rustincenter.org)

Project Logic 🎶

(Music / in-person) Jazz-funk-hip-hop turntablist Jason Kibler aka DJ Logic brings Project Logic to the Main Line with the help of a formidable band, including Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid, plus John Medeski, Mononeon and Daru Jones. Tickets are sold in pairs for this indoor, table-seated socially distanced show. Friday’s show is sold out but tickets are still available for Saturday. ($69-$89, June 12, 7 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

Pride in the Park: Pride Day at Parks on Tap 🍻

(Pride / in-person / drinks) Music and drink specials are both part of the afternoon-long Pride celebration at Parks on Tap’s more southern location at the end of the Schuylkill River Trail by South Street. Stop by for music from DJ Robert Drake, visits from local LGBTQ groups, and a drink special benefiting William Way LGBT Community Center, Philly Asian Queer, the Attic Youth Center, and Galaei. (June 12, noon-6 p.m., South Street and South 27th Street, parksontap.com)

Amy Helm 🎶

(Music / in-person) The former frontwoman of roots-rock band Ollabelle is also a long-standing member of the Midnight Ramble Band, the house outfit at the Woodstock, New York performance space built by her drummer-and-singer father Levon. That’s where the earthy singer recorded What The Flood Leaves Behind, her third solo album, which is due next Friday. This weekend she’ll play two socially distanced area gigs, outdoors on Saturday and inside Sunday. ($25, June 12, 5 p.m., 2126 The Hwy., Wilmington, DE., ardenconcerts.com; $35-$43, June 13, 8 p.m, 24 W. Temple Ave., st94.com)

Circus Midway 🎭

(Circus / in-person / free) FringeArts’ Hand to Hand Circus Festival culminates in a family event at La Peg Biergarten. Little to big audience members get into plate-spinning, acrobatics, juggling, and tightwire acts alongside teachers and performers from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. Ages 5+. (Free with RSVP, June 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd., fringearts.com)

Grow & Walk Philly 🥕

(Nature / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Black Girls with Green Thumbs had to cancel their first walk because of Memorial Day weekend’s relentless rain. They’ll be back at it, weather permitting, walking through West Oak Lane from the neighborhood’s library veggie garden to other planted sites, and, in the event’s last week, to Awbury Arboretum for a party with a side of fitness. The point: get healthy in the urban outdoors. Ages 5+. (Free-$20, June 12 & 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2000 E. Washington Ln., eventbrite.com)

SUNDAY (JUNE 13)

Philly Pride Run 5K 🏃

(Pride / virtual / fitness) This year’s Philly Pride Run, a 5K or 1K fun run, returns virtually with a weeklong opportunity for runners to take part in the 5K at their own pace and along whatever route they please. Registration proceeds benefit the William Way Community Center and its programs for the LGBTQ community in the area. Prizes are awarded for the fastest runners and the most festively dressed runners. ($30, June 13-20, runtheday.com)

Flag Fest at the Betsy Ross House 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Everyone knows the best place to spend Flag Day is the Betsy Ross House. But who would have guessed chocolate would play an outsized role? June 13 and 14, the tiny home displays a 50-star flag made entirely of M&M’s (no eating; free samples available separately). June 17 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) is a full day of chocolate-making. Throughout the week: ceremonious flag-raisings at 10 a.m. — the Juneteenth flag rises June 19 — historical reenactors, and free house admission to the first 100 visitors. Ages 3+. ($7 adults, $6 seniors, active military, students & children, June 13-19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

United Colors Drag Show at Devil’s Den 💃

(Pride / in-person / drag) An afternoon drag show goes down in Devil’s Den’s outdoor beer garden on June 13. Tickets get you access to the show, which features drag queens including Rosey Hart, Bev, and Lady Geisha-Stratton, and a beer. A portion of event proceeds benefit True Color United, an organization that supports LGBTQ youths and youths experiencing homelessness. ($30-$90, June 13, 1:30-4 p.m., 1148 S. 11th St., eventbrite.com)

Pridezilla at SoulJoel’s Comedy Club 🤣

(Pride / in person / comedy / music / drag) The Royersford venue hosts an all-afternoon event with the hilarious Delco celebrity Aunt Mary Pat, RuPaul Drag Race stars Roxxxy Andrews, Heidi N Closet, and Ariel Versace, and other performers, musicians and comedians, as well as an all-star Spice Girls Tribute. It’s all BYO — food, drink, and chairs, to the all-outdoor venue. ($20 per show, or $40 for an all-day pass, June 13 noon-8 p.m., 155 Railroad Plaza, Royersford, souljoels.com)

Drag Brunch at the Wayward 💃

(Pride / in-person / drag) Head to the Wayward’s outdoor patio for a brunch drag show featuring Philly Drag Mafia with host Miss Brittany Lynn. Tickets are $20, brunch is $35 per person, and drinks are available for an additional cost. ($20 per person, June 13, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., 1170 Ludlow St., eventbrite.com)

TUESDAY (JUNE 15)

Block Parties, Tacony Creek Park 🍃

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly ) Tacony Creek Park gives its block parties a naturalist’s touch, with lessons on creeks and rivers, opportunities to birdwatch, explore trails or ride bikes, photos to view, yoga to practice, stories to follow, and recycling bins to take home. Ages 3+. (Free, June 15, 4-7 p.m., Ramona Gateway, I St. & Ramona Ave.; June 16, 4-7 p.m., Whitaker Gateway, Whitaker Ave. & Loudon St.; June 17, 4-7 p.m., Tabor Gateway, Tabor Rd. & Olney Ave., ttfwatershed.org)

WEDNESDAY (JUNE 16)

Verzuz: Eve v. Trina 🎤

(Music / virtual) Philly rapper Eve will face off against Miami emcee Trina in the next battle in Verzuz, producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular online music series. This Wednesday night tete-a-tete promises to be an emotional one for Eve, who got her start in 1999 with Let There Be Eve ... Ruff Ryders First Lady, back when she was billed as the “Pitbull in a skirt” and was the first female star of the crew headed by the rapper DMX, who died in April. The next Verzuz will be Souljah Boy v. Bow Wow on June 26. (Free, June 16 9 p.m., instagram.com/verzuztv and on AppleTV+)

UnOrthodox Yoga in Bridesburg 🧘🏽‍

(Community / in-person / free / ongoing) Get your zen on with some local yoga led by Violet Vine. Pre-registration and face coverings are required. (June 16-July 28, 7-8 p.m., 4601 Richmond St., eventbrite.com)

Community Day at the Please Touch Museum🏛️

(Community / in-person / free) The Please Touch Museum hosts a free Community Day to celebrate the end of school. Admission is free for children in second grade and under and is also free for their accompanying adult. Online reservations are a must. (Free, June 16, 4231 Ave. of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

THURSDAY (JUNE 17)

Monette Sudler-Honesty 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) Philadelphia jazz guitarist Sudler-Honesty is first up in a series of outdoor mid-day performances at Dilworth Park by winners of the Black Music City grant program created by WXPN-FM (88.5), WRTI-FM (90.1) and REC Philly. Sudler-Honesty’s BMC project honors late great Philly jazz organ players Trudy Pitts and Shirley Scott. The series will continue on the plaza on the west side of City Hall over the following two weeks with shows by CrisTene Triplet, Erin Dillard, Kendrah Butler and Zeek Burse. (Free, June 17, noon, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Juneteenth at Museum of the American Revolution 🏛️

(Juneteenth / virtual and in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The museum picks up where history classes left off, offering daily in-person storytimes, a discovery cart inspired by Harry Washington, a Sierra Leonean who escaped the enslavement of George Washington, and free virtual performances retelling the life stories of Ona Judge and Elizabeth Freeman. Ages 4+. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 17-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Carlene Carter and the Lucky Ones 🎶

(Music / virtual) Carter is a true blue member of the first family of country music, and she’s presenting a pair of live streams from the Tennessee Cash Cabin that her stepfather Johnny Cash used as a creative sanctuary and studio. For Thursday’s first A Meeting In The Air show, she’ll be joined by Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, The War and the Treaty, Elizabeth Cook, and her daughter Tiffany Anastasia Lowe and sister Lorrie Carter Bennett. Carter will also perform with yet-to-be-announced guests on June 24. ($25, June 17, 8 p.m., mandolin.com)

ONGOING

Philadelphia Flower Show 🌼

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) The beloved Philadelphia Flower Show starts on Saturday at a new, outdoor location at South Philly’s FDR Park. The 15-acre show sprawls throughout the park, offering 75 installations created by garden artists. This year’s show welcomes the largest number of floral displays, gardeners, and installations in the Flower Show’s 193-year history. (Free for children under 4, $20 for children ages 5-17, $30 for youths ages 18-29, $45 for adults, through June 13, 1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad St., phsonline.org)

Hand to Hand Circus Festival 🎭

(Circus / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly) FringeArts’ contemporary circus is back, with free-with-RSVP performances by Mt. Airy’s Circadium School on their campus (Test Flights, June 3, 7 p.m., 6452 Greene St.) and in Vernon Park (Monday is Years Long, June 5, 1 and 5 p.m., 5800 Germantown Ave.). Also returning: the outdoor Circus Midway at La Peg at Fringearts (free with RSVP, June 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd.), where guests get into the plate-spinning, acrobatic, juggling, and tightwire acts. Ages 5+. (Free with RSVP, through June13, various locations, fringearts.com)

Odunde Festival 🎉

(Seasonal / virtual and in-person / community / free) While its 15-block street fest isn’t returning this year, the annual Odunde Festival is back with smaller, but just as festive, online and in-person events starting on June 6. The event is one of the biggest African American cultural festivals in the country and honors the coming of a new year in the Yoruba community of Nigeria. This week’s events include an online African cooking class, an African business roundtable, a free water ice and soft pretzel giveaway at West Philly’s Fred’s Water Ice, a virtual yoga class, and more. (Free, through June13, odundefestival.org)

Books & Beaks, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Storytime at a southern cousin of Longwood Gardens gets specific this month, featuring books that relate not just to birds, but to beaks. Each read-aloud starts with a book — Ruby’s Birds is on the to-do list — and ends with a just-for-littles lesson in ornithology. Weather permitting. Registration not required. Masks required for unvaccinated guests. Ages 2-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 10, 17, & 24, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE, mtcubacenter.org)

SALT Performing Arts Presents Little Shop of Horrors 🎭

(Theater / virtual and in-person / multiday) You can take your pick for SALT Performing Arts’ performance of Little Shop of Horrors, which streams online and has an in-person lineup of shows. The Chester county-based troupe performs the off-Broadway favorite for multiple weeks throughout June. ($17-$30 for in-person, $35 for online streaming, through June 20, 1645 Art School Rd., Chester Springs, saltpa.com)

McCarter Concerts in Palmer Square 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Take in free weekly Sunday concerts, from rock to jazz, on Princeton’s downtown Palmer Square lawn. The series runs through June 20. (Free, Sundays through June 20, 4-6 p.m., 10 Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ, mccarter.org)

PrideFLIX; The Virtual Pride Film Festival 🍿

(Pride / virtual / movies) Throughout June, PrideFlix, an annual LGBTQ film festival, presents an all-virtual film event in celebration of Pride Month. PrideFLIX started on June 1 and continues for five weeks with LGBTQ feature films, documentaries, and shorts, in addition to weekly discussions about the selections and talks about the LGBTQ experience. ($7-$10, through June 30, goelevent.com)

Moving Forward When the World Stopped: Queer Life 2020-2021 🎨

(Pride / virtual / art) Twenty-eight artists showcase their pandemic experiences in an online exhibition of works that represent the challenges that the LGBTQ community faced and the warmth of the community during a tough time period. The show is free to access online. (Free, through June 30, waygay.org)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing, the plaza facing City Hall turns ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through July 11, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test your ability to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. Ages 6-12. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, June 4-Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

