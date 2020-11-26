📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) Philadelphia has officially reopened! Now, you’re able to do (basically) all of the things you’ve missed for the last 16 months. But it’s only truly safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend in-person events. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (JULY 8)

Museum Explorers, Brandywine River Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) The Brandywine River Museum of Art’s reopening means more art for Chester Co. kids to make. The next few Thursday mornings, limited-size workshops will be devoted to “Colors, Lines, Shapes” (July 8), “My Mini Museum” (July 15), “Animal Safari,” (July 22), and “Natural Beauty” (July 29). Reservations recommended. Ages 3-10. ($5 plus admission, which is free 5 & under, $6 ages 6-18, $18 adults, $15 ages 65+, July 8, 15, 22, 29, at 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m., 1 Hoffmans Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

FRIDAY (JULY 9)

Blobfest 2021: House of Harris 🎥

(Movie / virtual / multiday) Enjoy three days of classic horror films, themed virtual shows, and screenings of The Blob, a 1950s horror film that has a famous scene that was filmed at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville. The theater hosts its annual celebration virtually this year. The event starts with a “shocktail” cocktail hour and variety show, complete with a virtual costume contest, and continues throughout the weekend with screenings of The Blob, scary (but not too scary) matinee movies for kids, and more. Tickets are required. ($25, July 9-11, thecolonialtheatre.com)

Vinyl Tap 215 & The Art Dept Present: Family Affair 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) It’s Friday, which means it’s time to party and unwind. Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philly has a night full of music in a verdant outdoor space. Performances include sets from three DJs and a live show by local group Strange Parts. The party will be held in the Upper Meadow of the garden. Pack a picnic dinner to bring along. (Free, July 9, 4-8 p.m, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., bartramsgarden.org)

Orrin Evans 🎶

(Music / virtual and in-person) Philadelphia jazz pianist Evans — who, since 2017, has also been a member of the Bad Plus — plays two nights at Chris’ Jazz Cafe with his trio and sax player Greg Osby as a guest. Tickets include dinner. ($70 or free to stream, July 9-10, 1421 Sansom St., chrisjazzcafe.com)

City Bisco 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Last summer, the Disco Biscuits kept the faith with their fans with a live stream performance from an empty Citizens Bank Park. This year, the electronic jam band formed at the University of Pennsylvania in 1995 is back in the live concert business with their City Bisco festival at the Mann Center. The shows start early and go late, also featuring Lotus and deejay sets by Orchard Lounge and Luke the Knife. ($50-$103, July 9-10, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org)

New Jersey State Barbecue Championship and Anglesea Blues Festival 🍖

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) Wildwood hosts its annual Barbecue championship and blues festival from July 9 to 11. Sample barbecue meats, including chicken, ribs, brisket, and more, as local barbecue chefs compete to be named best. For music, visit the outdoor stage for free shows, as well as smaller concerts inside Wildwood establishments. (Free, July 9-11, throughout Wildwood, www.njbbq.com)

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Johnny Sansone 🎶

(Music / in-person / free) New Orleans accordion and harmonica player Sansone spends the weekend in South Jersey with violinist Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy and guitarist Teddy Royal. On Friday they’re at the Somers Point Beach Concerts, and on Saturday, it’s a block party in Ventnor. (Free, July 9, 7 p.m, at William Morrow Beach, Bay Ave., Somers Point, July 10, 6:30 p.m., Troy and Monmouth Aves., Ventnor, somerspointbeachconcerts.com)

(Movie / virtual) Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanov in this COVID-19-delayed offshoot from Marvel’s Avengers. This solo story takes place in the time frame between Civil War and Infinity War. With Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh. Directed by Cate Shortland. (Rated PG-13. Premieres July 9 in theaters and on Disney+)

SATURDAY (JULY 10)

Shop Small, Shop Local: East Passyunk’s Summer Sidewalk Sale 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / community / free) Support local businesses like A Novel Idea, Deja 42 Art Gallery, Nice Things Handmade, and more at East Passyunk’s daylong summer sidewalk sale, while listening to music from the Bubble Queen and Drew Nugent and the Midnight Jazz Society. The stores will have sales for the occasion. (Free, July 10, in-person., along E. Passyunk Ave. from McKean to Reed Sts., visiteastpassyunk.com)

UFC 264 Watch Party at Xfinity Live! 🥊

(Sports / in-person / free) With five bars and restaurants and even a mini-concert plaza, Xfinity Live! is South Philly’s entertainment and dining hub. It’s also the place to be to watch the game. This weekend, watch the highly anticipated UFC 264 fight between rivals Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor on multiple TV screens indoor or outdoor at the huge complex. (Free, July 10, 9 p.m.-midnight, 1100 Pattison Ave., facebook.com)

Gospel Fest 🎤

(Music / in-person / free) Get ready for a high-energy day of classic hits from local choirs, praise and worship teams, spoken word artists, and Christian comedians at the Arts and Culture Recovery Week Gospel Fest. There will also be crafts, food giveaways, and community resources. (Free, July 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1648 W. Hunting Park, acrwphilly.com)

Shady Grove Music Fest 🎶

(Music / in-person) Delaware rock band Grace Vonderkun — fronted by singer Grace Kuhn — headlines this year’s Shady Grove, held outdoors in Arden, Del. Also on the bill: Catbite, Ellen Siberian Tiger, Buddy Dominy, Grant Claytor, The Knotty G’s, The Luscious’s, and Bad Smidgen. ($25, July 10, noon-8:30 p.m, 2126 The Hwy, Arden, Del., ardenconcerts.com)

Total Rubbish 🎶

(Music / in-person) Along with their fabulously trashy name, the four women of Philadelphia rock band Total Rubbish have a winning garage-rock debut album, Triple Negative, which was released on Philly’s Born Losers label in November. The Cass Nguyen-fronted quartet co-headline a double bill with Catherine Moan at Ortlieb’s in Northern Liberties. ($15, July 10, 8 p.m., 847 N. Third St., ortliebsphilly.com)

Blueberry Festival, Linvilla Orchards ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Parents: if you’re old enough to remember the stomach-churning blueberry pie-eating contest in Stand By Me, you might want to step back and let other ambitious eaters enter themselves into Linvilla’s contest, a competition for parents only. There will be games, a roving comic, face-painting, and blueberry picking, plus performances by country and blues bands. Ages 2+. (July 10, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., rain date: July 11, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Blueberry Festival, Mood’s Farm Market ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / free / kid-friendly) It’s not as big as Linvilla’s festival, but this Jersey farm promises live jazz and bluegrass fusion, burgers and hotdogs, craft and antique vendors, and plenty of berries ripe for the picking (and for enjoying in donuts, sundaes, and milkshakes). Ages 2+. (Free, July 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 901 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, moodsfarmmarket.com)

Paper Embedding Workshop, Historic Rittenhouse Town 🎨

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) This workshop blends an ancient craft with personal artistry. Here, you’re scrapbooking with nature by incorporating flowers, leaves, and even string or fabric into paper. Limit 15 people. Ages 8+. ($20, July 10, 10-11:30 a.m., 208 Lincoln Dr., rittenhousetown.org)

Butterfly Festival, Red Bank Battlefield 🦋

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Up a set of stairs painted with a mural entitled Mariposa, a riverside butterfly house hosts talks on gardening for pollinators, crafts and games for kiddos, and a chance to meet elegantly winged insects before they’re set free. Ages 3+. (Free, July 10, noon-4 p.m., rain date July 11, 100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ, gloucestercountynj.gov)

SUNDAY (JULY 11)

Latinx Craft Fair 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / outdoors / free) In an effort to bring more visibility to Latino artists and crafters, Fleisher Art Memorial and Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia are holding a market-style arts and crafts fair at Cherry Street Pier. Find handmade jewelry, straw hats, colorful embroidery, upcycled clothing, clay art, beauty products, books, and more from 20 artists representing Ecuador, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, and Puerto Rico. (Free, July 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd.)

Love is the Answer Pop Up 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / multiday / free) Be A Good Seed Boutique hosts a recurring pop-up to celebrate the local North Philly community. Shop timeless vintage, thrift, designer, and consignment items starting at $1. Make sure you register online for a chance to win a gift. (Free, select dates from July 11 through Dec 12, 1-4 p.m., 903 W. Erie Ave., eventbrite.com)

Tony Trischka 🎶

(Music / in-person) Banjo virtuoso Trischka’s ambitious new album Shall We Hope? is a narrative cycle about the Battle of Gettysburg. It features Irish singer Maura O’Connell, actor John Lithgow, bluesman Guy Davis, and arranger Van Dyke Parks. Trischka plays with the Dudley Connell Band, and Mark Schultz & the Wayne Rangers are on the bill at this show at the Bryn Mawr Gazebo. ($15, July 11, 7 p.m., 9 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, brynmawrtwilightconcerts,com)

MONDAY (JULY 12)

Plants in the Meadow, Pennypack Environmental Center 🌱

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Pennypack brings out a baker’s dozen of signs about onsite plants — sugar maple, wineberry, mountain mint, poison ivy — and pops them up along a quarter-mile trail for a self-guided botany lesson. Ages 5+ (July 12-19, 1-4 p.m., 8600 Verree Rd. facebook.com)

The Mirror: A Tale of Friendship, People’s Light 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Malvern theater co. mounts its second installment of Folk Tales in the Glen on the green between its indoor performance halls. Two actors recount and sing an interactive international story to groups spread out on picnic blankets. Snacks available for purchase. Ages 2-8. ($35 for up to 4 adults/children and 1 infant, July 15-17, 22-24, 29-31, 10 a.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

WEDNESDAY (JULY 14)

North Mississippi All-Stars 🎶

(Music / in-person / free) Blues brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson turned to the influences of their forebears Otha Turner and Junior Kimbrough on Up and Rolling, their Grammy-nominated 19th album. The band, which now includes Turner’s granddaughter Sharde Thomas on fife, comes to Haddon Heights in support of the album. Carly Brand opens. (Free, July 14, 7 p.m., Hillside and S. Park Aves., Haddon Heights, camdencounty.com)

Babe at Linton Memorial Park 🎞️

(Movies / in-person / kid-friendly / free) The drive-in trend continues regionally, including in Newtown’s Linton Park. Wednesday, they’ll screen the 1995 classic about a pig who dreams of sheepherding. Next week: Free Willy on July 21. Ages 7+. (July 14, 7 p.m., movie at 8 p.m., 108 S. Lincoln Ave., Newtown, boroughofnewtown.com)

THURSDAY (JULY 15)

World Cafe Live Presents PhillyBloco at Cira Green 💃🏽

(Music / in-person / outdoors) PhillyBloco performs a live concert promising Brazilian music with a hint of reggae, funk, and soul at an outdoor concert and dance party. Hosted by World Café Live, the show takes place at Cira Green, which is located 12 stories above ground atop a parking garage. ($21, July 15, 6 p.m., 129 S. 30th St., wl.seetickets.us)

Angelina Spicer’s Postpartum Revolution Road Trip Tour 🎭

(Comedy / in-person) Did you know that one in five women experience postpartum depression? Comedian Angelina Spicer shares her real-life journey during a performance which also includes a panel of experts there to answer questions about the topic. ($15, July 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m., 214 Walnut St., postpartumcomedyspecial.ticketleap.com)

Art Kids Studio: Field of Flowers, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Faith Ringgold’s spectacular scene of quilters making a quilt of sunflowers in a field of sunflowers inspires art-making at long tables placed in the South Vaulted Walkway in the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, July 15-Aug. 8, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

ONGOING

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing, the plaza facing City Hall turns its ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through July 11, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Art Kids Studio: Crafting Cosmos, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Philadelphia Museum of Art summer children’s programming, formerly called Art Splash, is now Art Kids. The series includes small, by-reservation, in-person classes and playdates, virtual programming, and Art Kids Studio, a four-days-a-week drop-in — drop-in! — crafting sesh informed by the works of contemporary artists Lynda Benglis, Howardena Pindell, and Faith Ringgold. First up: Crafting Cosmos, where the focus is Pindell’s mixed media paintings. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, through July 11, Thurs., Sat., Sun., 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fri., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Blueberry Month, Peddler’s Village ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) It’s always some kind of month at Peddler’s Village, and July is devoted to blueberries, live blues bands on weekends, and, for four days, iridescent bubble magic by Meadow Perry (on July 3, 4, 11, and 17). Ages 2+. (Free, weekends through July 31, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test your ability to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. Ages 6-12. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Parks on Tap 🍻

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails and more. (Through August, parksontap.com, Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St.)

Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood 🎆

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) On Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the sky above Wildwood through Friday, September 3. The show is free to watch and can be easily viewed all along the Wildwood boardwalk. (Free, Fridays, June 25 to Sept. 3, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

Murder by Gaslight 🎭

(Theater / walking tour / kid-friendly / multiday). This walking tour plays out a Victorian murder mystery every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All shows are family-friendly, but the 6 p.m. Sunday show is particularly geared to children and families. ($20, through Sept. 5, Fri.-Sat. 7 and 8 p.m., Sun. 6 and 7 p.m., Liberty Bell, 526 Market St., withoutacue.com)

Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary 🌙

(Museum / in-person) Explore Eastern State Penitentiary by nightfall at the Fairmount attraction’s new Night Tours, running until September 4. Stroll through the massive former prison while listening to the Steve Buscemi-narrated audio tour, visit Al Capone’s former cell, take in a new digital art installation, try out hands-on activities, and stop for a drink at the on-site pop-up beer garden. ($19-$32, Thursday-Saturday, through Sept. 4, easternstate.org, 2027 Fairmount Ave.)

Measurement Rules, Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendy) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / free / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (Free, June 4-Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) Roller skating, boardwalk-style amusement rides, arcade games and an open-air Chickie’s and Pete’s return to the Delaware River Waterfront for another season of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Running through September 26, the seasonal pop-up turns the winter ice rink and cold-weather hangout into an almost down the shore experience. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101 South Columbus Blvd.)

Yoga at Race Street Pier 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Fitness / in-person / ongoing / free) Grab a mat, some water, and a towel, and head to Race Street Pier for a socially distanced yoga class. Three Queens Yoga Studio leads the classes at picturesque Race Street Pier. Free yoga runs on most Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays through September 26. (Free, through Sept. 26., Race Street and N. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Stroll the Street in Manayunk✨

(Community / in-person / free /multiday) Celebrate a favorite summer tradition socially distanced style. This neighborhood event is a safe way to celebrate summer with friends and family; mask up and check it out. (Thursdays through Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m., manayunk.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

