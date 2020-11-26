📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and the delta variant is still a concern in the area. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (OCT. 14)

Low Cut Connie 🎶

(Music / in-person) Adam Weiner built a global audience with his Tough Cookies virtual blowouts, leading the New Yorker to name him “pandemic person of the year.” He’s touring with a revamped band in support of the superb Private Lives. ($30-$32.50, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

FRIDAY (OCT. 15)

Art and Science of Halloween, Da Vinci Science Center 🎃

(Seasonal / science / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Pumpkins with the face of Einstein, Frankenstein, and the periodic symbol for hydrogen prove once and for all that squash can teach science. Da Vinci Science Center’s 50-plus jack o’lanterns will be up through Nov. 7, with Halloween-y science shows on weekends. Ages 3+. ($14.95, free under age 2, through Nov. 7, 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Not So Silent Cinema Presents: Vampyr 🦇

(Seasonal / in-person / movie / seasonal) Settling into spooky season with this classic silent horror film screening at the Mutter Museum, complete with a live score by Not So Silent Cinema. Beer, wine, and movie snacks will be available to purchase. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. ($25, Oct. 15, 6:30-9 p.m., 19 S. 22nd St., muttermuseum.org)

Rodney Crowell 🎶

(Music / in-person) Crowell has had an illustrious career as a Nashville songwriter of the highest order, scoring hits for Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton as well as under his own name. His eighteenth album, Triage, is full of songs written during the pandemic that ponder love. ($38-$50, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

Jaime Foxx at The Met 😂

(Comedy / in-person) Technically this is a stop on a book tour, not a comedy show, but it’s a sure bet you’ll laugh. Before Foxx was an Oscar-winning actor or published author, he was a stand-up comic and a star on iconic ‘90s sketch show In Living Color. A signed copy of his funny, touching new memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense is included with the price of the ticket. ($49-$79, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

(Movie / virtual and in-person) It’s been 43 years since Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode first battled Michael Myers. Both are back for the latest violent installment. In the last film Laurie told Michael, “You’re fired!” But let’s face it, it’s hard to kill either of them. Directed by David Gordon Green. (Rated R. Premieres Oct. 15 in theaters and on Peacock)

(Movie / in-person) Historical drama with a big-time pedigree. Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Blade Runner, The Martian) directed. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener wrote the screenplay. Damon, Affleck, Adam Driver star. Based on the true story of perhaps the first medieval Me Too trial. (Rated R. Premieres Oct. 15 in theaters)

SATURDAY (OCT. 16)

Howl-o-ween at The Bourse 🐶

(Community / in-person/ fundraiser / kid-friendly / outdoor) There’ll be no tricks, just doggy treats, at this four-legged friendly Halloween celebration. Relax with brews provided by Philadelphia Brewing Company and enjoy games, costumes and more. All proceeds from the costume contest benefit the Morris Animal Refuge. ($10, Oct. 16, 1-3 p.m., 111 S. Independence Mall E., eventbrite.com)

Speedy Ortiz 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philadelphia songwriter, producer and poet Sadie Dupuis records both as a solo artist (as Sad13) and as the leader of Speedy Ortiz, the indie band she founded in Massachusetts in the early 2010s, which was most recently heard from in 2018′s Twerp Verse. This early outdoor show in Kensington also features King Azaz and Carmen Perry of Remember Sports. ($15, Oct. 16, 5 p.m., 1725 N. 5th St., sunflowerphilly.org)

Trevor Noah 😂

(Comedy / in-person) The Daily Show host kept the show daily by recording in his Hell’s Kitchen apartment and conducting his interviews via Zoom. But now some fans are wondering whether he’s got an exit strategy in the works, as the South African-born comedian just bought a big old mansion in L.A. and started a months-long hiatus. ($39.50-$125, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

The Culture Collective Block Party 🎉

(Community / in-person / music / free) Fill your weekend with music, dancing, food, local shopping and a chance to enjoy time with the community at this free block party. (Free, Oct. 16, noon-5 p.m., 65 N. Broad St., eventbrite.com)

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours 🧑‍🎨

(Art / in-person / community / multiday / free) Take in the art and workspaces of more than 300 artists at Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, the largest tour of art and creative studio space in the country. The event includes virtual and in-person events that span dozens of Philadelphia neighborhoods. Events are free and registration is not required. (Free, Oct. 16-17, 20, 23-24, various locations, philaopenstudios.org)

Paleopalooza, Academy of Natural Sciences 🦖

(Science / virtual and in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) This dino festival isn’t for kids only, but there is lots of kid-focused programming, including the morning Paleo Playdate (ages 3-5, $8-$12, Oct. 20, 10:15-11 a.m.), drop-in fossil workshops, Permian Monsters scavenger hunt, and Cretaceous crafts during the weekend’s celebration. Ages 3+. ($22 ages 13+, $19 seniors, military & students, $18 ages 2-12, Oct. 16-24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

SUNDAY (OCT. 17)

Sankofa Fest 🎉

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Sankofa Community Farm celebrates 10 years of serving the neighborhood along with its African Diaspora experience at an afternoon festival at Bartram’s Garden. This Sunday, bring the family for a day of music, dancing, food, and more. (Free, Oct. 17, noon-4 p.m., 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., bartramsgarden.org)

Witch Please! Halloween Drag Brunch 🧙

(Music / in-person / dance) Celebrate spooky season with some of your favorite queens at this drag brunch hosted by Ariel Versace. Fill up on food and cocktails while enjoying the entertainment, music, games, and prizes. ($15, Oct. 17, 2:30-4:30 p.m., 2310 Marlton Pike W., Cherry Hill, eventbrite.com)

MONDAY (OCT. 18)

Terell Stafford & the Temple University Jazz Band with Christian McBride and Joey DeFrancesco 🎶

(Music / in-person / free) This is a celebration of the release of Without You, No Me: Honoring the Legacy of Jimmy Heath, which calls attention to the Philadelphia jazz sax great who died last year at age 93. The performers will include not only trumpeter Stafford and the Temple ensemble he directs, but renowned Philly bassist McBride and organist DeFrancesco. (Free, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., 1937 N. Broad St., templeperformingartscenter.org)

Torres 🎶

(Music / in-person) Singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott, who records as Torres, is touring behind her overlooked third album Silver Tongue, which was released just before the start of the pandemic. Sarah Jaffe opens. ($12-$50, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com)

Doug Stanhope 😂

(Comedy / in-person) Stanhope may be the last of the great cynical comics — a hostile, world-weary, chain-smoking, gnarled-up ball of hate whose only job is to make you laugh uncomfortably at how messed up life is. ($45-$55, Oct. 18-20, 7:15 p.m., 2031 Sansom St., philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com)

TUESDAY (OCT. 19)

Mountain Goats 🎶

(Music / in-person) Folk-rock force of nature John Darnielle is touring behind Dark In Here, the 20th Mountain Goats album, which includes contributions from Muscle Shoals keyboard player Spooner Oldham and a song about arguing over a Lou Reed album review. Darnielle’s third novel, Devil House, is due next year. ($39.50-$42.50, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com)

Robert Finley 🎶

(Music / in-person) Louisiana blues and soul man Finley didn’t release his debut album until he was 62 years old, after giving up working as a carpenter when he became legally blind. The singer and guitarist with a remarkably arresting voice has since made two albums with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys producing, including the new Sharecropper’s Son. ($20-$20, Oct. 19, 8 pm., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

WEDNESDAY (OCT. 20)

Picture Me Philly 🎨

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Learn the essentials of landscape drawing at this free outdoor pastel drawing class. Classes are open to all, whether you’re new to the art world or a renowned sketch artist. All art supplies are included. (Free, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m., 30th and Market Sts., schuylkillyards.com)

Sa-Roc 🎶

(Music / in-person) I’m not sure if it’s coincidental or intentional, but the day after Robert Finley brings his Sharecropper’s Son tour to the City Winery, the Washington D.C. rapper born Assata Perkins plays the same venue in support of her 2020 album, The Sharecropper’s Daughter, which includes guest appearances by Saul Williams, Ledisi, and Black Thought of the Roots. ($18-$25, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

THURSDAY (OCT. 21)

BeauSoleil Avec Michael Doucet 🎶

(Music / in-person) Led by fiddle player and vocalist Doucet, BeauSoleil are leading Louisiana ambassadors of Cajun music, and they’re not bound by tradition but instead broaden their sound to include swamp pop, blues, country and traces of New Orleans jazz. ($29.50, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com)

Philadelphia Film Festival 🎦

(Movies / virtual and in-person / multiday) The 11-day festival puts more than 100 of the most critically acclaimed independent films on screen for local film enthusiasts to enjoy. Take in shorts, feature-length films, and hear from directors and actors. Individual movie tickets start at $8; full festival passes are available if you want to see multiple films and attend multiple events throughout the fest. ($8-$400, Oct. 21-31, various locations, filmadelphia.org)

ONGOING

Dine Latino Restaurant Week🍴

(Food / in-person / multiday) Some of Philly’s favorite Latino-owned restaurants are serving up special deals for Dine Latino Restaurant Week, running from Oct. 11 to 15. Visit more than 20 participating restaurants, including Mixto, El Merkury, Tinto, and Casa Mexico, for both indoor and outdoor dining, in addition to takeout meals. (through Oct. 15, various locations, philahispanicchamber.org)

DesignPhiladelphia 🧑‍🎨

(Art / in-person / community) DesignPhiladelphia, the oldest festival of its kind in the country, is back to highlight the work and innovation of local architects, designers, and creative professionals. Attendees can view various exhibits and installations that showcase design excellence, including open studio tours at Bok, an interior design showcase led by two Black designers, a cocktail design session at the new W Hotel Philadelphia, and more. (Ticket prices vary, through Oct. 17, various locations, designphiladelphia.org)

The Academy of Natural Sciences Presents Gideon Mendel: Drowning World 📷

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) More than two dozen photographs and two found object displays make up the academy’s new exhibition, which explores the impact of climate change, specifically flooding, on communities throughout the world. The show features photos by Mendel, who traveled around the world to capture the impact of flooding and community response. ($16-$22, through Oct. 17, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays through Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m., 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Eerie Illuminations, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) After dark, Bucks County’s Shady Brook offers wagon rides past Halloween lights, a corn maze by bring-your-own flashlight, haunted barn, bonfires, and live music on weekends. Ages 4+. ($20, free under age 2, select dates, through Oct. 30, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Adult Trick or Treating at Chaddsford Winery 🍷

(Seasonal / in-person) It’s all treats at this adults-only Halloween event. Make your way through Halloween-themed wine pairing stations as you sip and enjoy the beautiful views of the Chaddsford Winery. Ticket prices include access to the wine tour and a themed wine glass to take home. ($35, Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 31, 632 Baltimore Pike, ticketleap.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person / kid-friendly) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, through Oct. 31, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard 🚗

(Movies / in-person / drive-in / kid-friendly / multiday) The Philadelphia Film Society brings its popular drive-in movie nights back to the Navy Yard. The series continues through Oct. 31 with a variety of screenings from all different genres. ($12 for general admission, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under, through Oct. 31, filmadelphia.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Free. Hayrides $7-$13, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia 🚶🏽‍♂‍

(Community / in-person / tour $20-$35 /ongoing) Learn about the history of Black Philadelphia while taking in our nation’s most important and historical monuments and sights. ($20-$35, through Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., 6th and Market Sts., blackjourneyphiladelphia.com)

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / family-friendly) Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween event is new and improved with festival-style programming featuring 15 attractions throughout the grounds. There are two haunted house options for more fearless guests, along with plenty of entertainment for kids and those looking for a less scary experience. No matter how much fright you like, you can take in live performances, special-effects shows, and stop by Halloween-themed bars. ($34 general admission, select dates through Nov. 13, 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

