It’s the playoffs, you’re vaccinated, and you want to cheer on the Sixers.

You can now watch indoors, but there are lots of spots with patio TVs if you want to stay outside. Keep in mind: There are ongoing capacity restrictions in effect, so spots may fill up earlier than they used to.

This friendly spot has a large outdoor tent with a big projection screen for the game. It also has a wide beer selection, a full menu, and themed drink specials.

📍738 S. 11th St., 🌐 hawthornecafe.com, 📷 @hawthornesbeercafe

It’s a fancier (and dressier) place to watch the game, sure. But the hotel’s grand high-ceilinged indoor bar has a few TVs to watch the game, and you may even spot a former Sixer while you watch. The bar is first come first serve, so come early for a prime spot.

📍10 Avenue of the Arts, 📞 215-523-8000, 🌐 ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/philadelphia, 📷 @ritzcarltonphiladelphia

The cozy back patio at this tight-knit watering hole off South Street has both indoor and outdoor TVs and a fun, loud crowd that cares about the game. The pub is part of the Sixers’ bar network, so it’s a good spot for special promotions, especially for big games.

📍611 S. Third St., 📞 215-574-9495, 🌐 onealspub.com

The seasonal sister bar to Sto’s (a couple doors down), this festive Market Street lot boasts seven large flat screens on which to watch the game. Go for the backyard hangout kind of vibe with affordable drinks: All drinks are $8 or under. Reservations are encouraged.

📍240 Market St., 📞 267-687-8653, 🌐 oldcitybeergarden.com 📷 @ocbeergarden

This brewpub has locations in Center City, Chestnut Hill, and Ardmore, among others, and has a craft beer-and-burgers vibe, with lots of TVs to watch the game.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 ironhillbrewery.com, 📷 @ironhillbrewery

A short walk from Eastern State Penitentiary, this Spring Garden watering hole at the corner of 20th and Green Streets has nine TVs inside, and 5 outdoor, if you want to watch in the open air. They also have $5 citywides. Get there early: They don’t take reservations, and they’re first come first serve.

📍1940 Green St., 📞 215-241-6776, 🌐 greenroomphiladelphia.com, 📷 @thegreenroomphilly

Center City denizens can fan out at both indoor seating and outdoor picnic tables at the corner of 19th and Chestnut to watch games at this Rittenhouse bar. There are 11 screens on two floors inside, and another two outside for all your viewing pleasure. If you go inside to use the bathroom, check out the wall of forgotten credit cards.

📍1903 Chestnut St., 📞 215-564-0914, 🌐 drinkersrittenhouse.com, 📷 @drinkerspub

This old-school Irish pub in the Northeast has inside and a brand new outside patio with TVs for fans, as well as food and bucket specials to take care of you while you watch the game.

📍10253 Bustleton Ave., 📞 215-676-7282, 🌐 facebook.com/omaresirishpub, 📷 @omaresirishpub

The twin Center City bars sporting a nautical theme have TVs on their patios so you can enjoy the game with a side view of skyscrapers.

📍1511 Locust St. and 1801 JFK Blvd., 📞 215-732-5797 and 267-928-4297, 🌐 misconducttavern.com, 📷 @misconductphl

Not one to be kept down, the network of Irish sports bars has set up outdoor TVs on the back patio at Headhouse Square, under the tent at its Delaware River deck, and under the shade trees at its Sansom Street spot. (Reservations are encouraged.)

Headhouse: 📍421 S. Second St., 📞 215-928-9307, 🌐 cavsheadhouse.com, 📷 @cavsheadhouse

Rittenhouse: 📍1823 Sansom St., 📞 215-665-9500 🌐 cavsrittenhouse.com, 📷 @cavsritt

River Deck: 📍417 N. Columbus Blvd., 📞 215-629-7400 🌐 theriverdeck.com 📷 @cavsriverdeck

These spots — one in Fishtown, one in Passyunk — are geared up and ready for games. Both locations only have screens inside.

📍100 E. Girard Ave. and 1231 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 garagephilly.com, 📷 @garagefishtown and @garagephilly

It’s first-come-first-serve at this Queen Village spot, with TVs both inside and out to watch the game.

📍 784 S. Third St., 📞 215-922-8484, 🌐 newwavecafe.com, 📷 @thenewwavecafe

Milkboy has two locations, but the location at 11th and Chestnut Streets is the better bet if you want to watch games. The TVs are indoors, though you can also see them from Milkboy’s few outside tables on 11th St. (The South Street location is not doing indoor seating yet, and while they will have the TVs on that you can see from outside, you can’t sit up close just yet.)

📍1100 Chestnut St., 📞 215-925-MILK 🌐 milkboy.tv, 📷 @milkboyphilly

Billed as “Chinatown’s only sports bar”, you can watch the game from both indoor and outdoor seating. The bar has 37 TVs, a wide draft beer selection, and a menu that includes Chinese food, pizza and sandwiches.

📍101 N. 11th St., 📞 215-922-2688 🌐 bar-ly.com

You’ll want to reserve a table at this Delaware River hot spot to snag a seat with a good view.

📍221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 📞 215-279-7134, 🌐 morganspier.com, 📷 @morganspier

Watch the games on the billboard-sized television on Xfinity Live’s patio. Reserve a table ahead of the game, and join pregame pep rallies before home games, plus a special Trust the Cocktail drink special.

📍1100 Pattison Ave., 📞 267-534-4264, 🌐 xfinitylive.com, 📷 @xfinitylive_xl

This low-key spot in the Ludlow neighborhood, created by a longtime Fergie’s Pub bartender, has outdoor seating in front and on its back patio where you can watch the game, and TVs inside as well. Make a reservation to get a prime spot.

📍1706 N. Fifth St., 📞 267-534-4151, 🌐 suttonsphilly.com, 📷 @suttonsphilly

Grab a seat on Juniper Street and catch a game on Tradesman’s 20-foot projector screen. There are three outside TVs, too. Call ahead to reserve a table.

📍1322 Chestnut St., 📞 267-457-3994, 🌐 tradesmansphl.com, 📷 @tradesmansphl

Old City shuts down Second Street on the weekends, allowing this Irish bar to spread out and mount its flat screens high above the crowd for unobstructed viewing as well as a big screen projector inside.

📍123 Chestnut St., 📞 215-733-0300, 🌐 ploughstars.com, 📷 @theploughphilly

The two Pennsylvania locations of this Baltimore-born bar has lots of TVs, indoors and out, to watch the game.

📍582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington and 307 Horsham Rd., 📞 215-948-3329 and 267-282-5508, 🌐 magerkspub.com

The Philly sports bar empire that started in Mayfair screens the game inside and out at all of its locations. You’re obviously ordering some Crabfries.

📍 19 locations, including Drexel Hill, Warrington, Audubon, and Marlton, 🌐 chickiesandpetes.com, 📷 @chickiesandpetes

