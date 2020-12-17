Each year, Inquirer photojournalists capture moments.
Moments of joy, of anger, of hope, of life.

And through it all, Philly has done what it does best:
We rise.

For best presentation, please turn your phone sideways
2020Pandemic
ProtestsPoliticsPeoplePhilly#OurPhilly 

Pandemic

Philly shows resilience in the face of unprecedented adversity
A subway entrance in front of City Hall in March, shortly after the coronavirus was identified in the Philadelphia region.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
For best presentation, please turn your phone sideways
2020PandemicProtests
PoliticsPeoplePhilly#OurPhilly 

Protests

Philly fights for reform and transformation after decades of racism and police brutality
Flames rise from a police cruiser during a protest in Center City, five days after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
YONG KIM / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
For best presentation, please turn your phone sideways
2020PandemicProtestsPolitics
PeoplePhilly#OurPhilly 

Politics

Philly sets the pace in a contentious, historic election
Laila Williamson cheers outside the Convention Center after Joe Biden was projected to win Pennsylvania and become president-elect on Nov. 7.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Read the Story
For best presentation, please turn your phone sideways
2020PandemicProtestsPoliticsPeople
Philly#OurPhilly 

People

Philly is a community of the people, by the people
Dominique Wallace, the wife of Walter Wallace Jr., is comforted during his funeral service at National Temple Baptist Church. Wallace was shot and killed by Philadelphia police on Oct. 26.
HEATHER KHALIFA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Read the Story
For best presentation, please turn your phone sideways
2020PandemicProtestsPoliticsPeoplePhilly
#OurPhilly 

Philly

The region. The city. The neighborhoods. Our world.
Four-year-old Juniper Assis Finlayson colors a chalk rainbow in her neighborhood around 26th and Poplar Streets.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Read the Story

#OurPhilly

Our favorite moments, seen through your lens

2020 was a year like no other. While Inquirer photojournalists continued to provide Philadelphians a window into each other’s lives, into cities that suddenly seemed deserted, into emotions that filled our streets, there was so much more of 2020 that happened away from the spotlight. We wanted to share in the moments that mattered to you. Here are some of our favorites from more than 700 images submitted to our Instagram #OurPhilly gallery, selected by a team of our photographers.

We hope to see more of each other in 2021. Be well, Philly.

Year In Pictures

Publisher and CEO

Elizabeth H. Hughes

Editor and Senior Vice President

Gabriel Escobar

Managing Editor

Patrick Kerkstra

Director of Special Projects

Evan S. Benn

Visuals

Danese Kenon, Director of Video and Photography

Frank Wiese, Deputy Director of Video and Photography

Rachel Molenda, Digital Photo Editor

Alejandro A. Alvarez

Michael Bryant

Steven M. Falk

Charles Fox

Tom Gralish

Jessica Griffin

Raishad Hardnett

Monica Herndon

Heather Khalifa

Yong Kim

David Maialetti

José F. Moreno

Elizabeth Robertson

Astrid Rodrigues

Lauren Schneiderman

Tim Tai

Tyger Williams

Interactive Design

Jessica Parks, Assistant Managing Editor, Digital

Dain Saint, Interactive Developer

Annie Bryan, Digital Editor

Kathryn Sheplavy, Product Manager

Julie Westfall, Product Manager

InqStudios

Elizabeth Samet, SVP Creative Director

Jen Strauss, Creative Director, Design

Paul Siegell, Creative Director, Copy

Jeanine Reilly, Director of Creative Services

Shannon Callery, Art Director

Matthew Lawrenson, Graphic Designer

Jene Adams, Graphic Designer

Copy Editors

Brian Leighton

Emily Ward

Sales & Marketing

Elizabeth Parks

Deanna Fox, SVP Sales