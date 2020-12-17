2020 was a year like no other. While Inquirer photojournalists continued to provide Philadelphians a window into each other’s lives, into cities that suddenly seemed deserted, into emotions that filled our streets, there was so much more of 2020 that happened away from the spotlight. We wanted to share in the moments that mattered to you. Here are some of our favorites from more than 700 images submitted to our Instagram #OurPhilly gallery, selected by a team of our photographers.

We hope to see more of each other in 2021. Be well, Philly.