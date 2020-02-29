Candidates campaign in the days leading up to the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, where 54 delegates to the party’s national convention are at stake. The closely watched primary comes just three days before Super Tuesday, where voters in 14 states and one U.S. territory will nominate their favorite candidate to face President Trump in November.
It’s “do or die” in the primary for former vice president Joe Biden, who was the front runner even before declaring his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
After finishing poorly in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden needs a decisive win in South Carolina and he is counting on African American support and voters statewide to deliver on Saturday.