Breezewood, Pa., famed interstate traffic choke point | A photo essay

TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

I-70 and I-76 (the Pennsylvania Turnpike) overlap for about 100 miles and motorists must leave the freeway at Breezewood and drive through two traffic lights before returning on their way. This stretch of I-70 is one of the few gaps on the entire Interstate Highway System, and it has made the town in west-central Pennsylvania a commercial area that caters to travelers.