24 hours in New York City

Robert Bumsted / AP

Carla Brown, executive director for the Charles A. Walburg Multiservice Organization arrives to pick up meals from a caterer Monday in the Queens borough of New York. The coronavirus pandemic has kept loved ones apart, younger family members fearful of bringing the disease to older relatives who may be so much more susceptible. That's driven Brown even more to make sure those elderly are receiving the care they need through her meals-on-wheels program.