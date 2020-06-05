Graduates still get to have their milestone, despite the coronavirus

Cheltenham High School seniors lined up for their graduation ceremony in Wyncote, Pa., on June 3.
The school had to make an adjustment to the traditional commencement ceremony to adhere to the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Health Department Safety.
They allowed students to walked across the stage one at a time to pick up their diplomas. Only family could attend and had to leave immediately after they had their photos taken.
A video of the event will be broadcast later in June.