N.J. Air National Guard flyover honors COVID-19 first responders

On Tuesday, two New Jersey Air National Guard wings teamed up and sent four military planes on a circuitous route around the Garden State.
They made it a point to fly over hospitals, including Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, as well as coronavirus testing sites, state veteran homes, and temporary field hospitals at the Atlantic City Convention Center and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
“Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat," Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, commander of the New Jersey National Guard, said in a statement before the flyover. “I want to thank the N.J. Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19.”
— Erin McCarthy