Jackals have taken over this Tel Aviv park since the city went into coronavirus lockdown

Oded Balilty / AP

In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, a pack of jackals eat dog food that was left for them by an Israeli woman, at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel. With Tel Aviv in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, the sprawling park is all but empty. This has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over this urban oasis in the heart of the city as they search for food.