West Philly’s Woodlands provides unique oasis for residents during pandemic

The Woodlands is still active. There are about 30 burial plots available each year, according to Emma Max, program and operations manager. Max and executive director Jessica Baumert lead a five-person team in running the cemetery year-round. Early on during the pandemic they realized the importance of keeping the space open for the community to use in a safe manner. They displayed creative handmade signs at the entrance gate to ask for cooperation with CDC guidelines. One sign reads: 6 Feet Apart > 6 Feet Under.