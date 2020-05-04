What one funeral home looks like during the coronavirus pandemic

Gregory Burrell has never seen anything like the coronavirus. As the pandemic spreads across the Philadelphia region, the owner of Terry Funeral Home has been working longer hours due to the increased need for death care services.
Meanwhile, restrictions on public gatherings are making it harder for grieving families and friends to find closure. Longstanding homegoing traditions have been disrupted by health and safety concerns; Terry Funeral Home limits in-person services to ten people.
Those coming to mourn Henry James, who died of COVID-19 on April 4, could not touch or stand too close to his body at the viewing. And at the cemetery, they watched from their cars as his casket was lowered into the ground.