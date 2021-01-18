Here’s how the Philly region spent MLK Day during the COVID-19 pandemic

Philadelphians turned out to volunteer for the city’s 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 400,000 people in the United States and more than 2 million worldwide.
The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium hosted a drive up testing site at Girard College, while state representatives Stephen Kinsey and Isabella V. Fitzgerald partnered with a variety of community organizations to put on a food distribution event at Martin Luther King High School.
Volunteers also gave out reading material for children, information about the coronavirus vaccine as well as free COVID-19 tests. Dr. Jose Torradas said they hoped to administer 150-200 tests.
And President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden, along with family members, helped Philabundance, a nonprofit food bank, pack boxes for distribution to the community.
In Pennsauken, volunteers took in donations at the Food Bank of South Jersey’s “Stuff the Bus.” Besides the food donations, every $1 donated provides three meals to hungry South Jersey neighbors in need.
