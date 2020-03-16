Quiet at the airport, kids out of school and bars close. This is Philadelphia, as the coronavirus makes it way through the region.

Here are images from around southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to circulate throughout the region.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the statewide shutdown of nonessential Pennsylvania businesses for the next 14 days, while in Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday a similar policy for the city.
Restaurants will have to be take-out only. City government offices will be closed to the public starting Tuesday and only essential government employees will report.
And with schools closed, parents and students were able to pick up free meals at locations around Philadelphia.
Below is a collection of images showing what life is like as the coronavirus makes its way through the region.