Mushroom soup and an Inquirer photographer’s Black Friday game plan

The pair ended up at a popular high-end apparel store where yoga pants could cost as much as $100 and took in the busy sale scene there. Moving on, they spotted a gentleman sitting on the floor outside the Apple Store. Moreno photographed him from a number of angles with a telephoto lens, so as not to interfere with his mood. Park interviewed him — he wanted to solve a problem with his iPhone and the store didn’t open as early as the rest of the mall — but he didn’t make it into her story.