Mushroom soup and an Inquirer photographer’s Black Friday game plan

Every Monday, we present a gallery of recent pictures taken by our staff photojournalists and tell the story behind one of them. This week staff photographer Jose F. Moreno talks about his game plan for covering Black Friday shoppers.
Inquirer staff photographer Jose F. Moreno met with a reporter the day before to create a strategy to cover Black Friday, but his main plan was to then “go home, have mushroom soup, and go to sleep early."
They arrived before the King of Prussia Mall opened at 6 a.m. and found modest crowds (compared to previous post-Thanksgivings). Moreno planned to go to some of the more crowded stores with reporter Katie Park and then go off on his own.
The pair ended up at a popular high-end apparel store where yoga pants could cost as much as $100 and took in the busy sale scene there. Moving on, they spotted a gentleman sitting on the floor outside the Apple Store. Moreno photographed him from a number of angles with a telephoto lens, so as not to interfere with his mood. Park interviewed him — he wanted to solve a problem with his iPhone and the store didn’t open as early as the rest of the mall — but he didn’t make it into her story.
However, Moreno knew immediately he had his picture. So with the pressure off, he was then “happy go lucky” and feeling free to go “make photos framing people with mall decorations, shoppers and frantic store workers.”
It ended up being a “fun day” photographing, he said. But when asked later about his own shopping habits, and whether he’d ever go out on Black Friday looking for deals himself? “No way, Jose,” he replied.
