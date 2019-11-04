An aerial view of a tornado’s destruction: an Inquirer photo editor explains how he made the image

While the weather was clear and sunny, gusting winds posed a bit of a challenge. But because the street was in a wide-open area, it didn’t prevent him from flying. Wiese made sure there were no potential obstacles around, such as TV news helicopters, and checked in with an emergency management official at the scene to make sure he wouldn’t be interfering with their operations. During about 25 minutes of flying, he also recorded several video clips from above the damaged homes.