Abington teenager donates backpacks to help young people experiencing homelessness

Alexa Rhodes, a 16 year-old junior at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, has been volunteering to help others since she was six, joining her parents and siblings serving at community dinners and preparing food packages for the homeless and food insecure.
Saddened by the number of people experiencing homelessness, last year Alexa created her own organization called H.E.L.P.I.N.G. The Homeless Backpacks to raise funds and gather needed items to be placed in sturdy, multi-use backpacks.
On Monday she made her second delivery of 75 backpacks, filled with more than 40 items each, for the young residents of Covenant House’s Rights of Passage apartments in Kensington.