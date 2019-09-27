Picturing the 2020 presidential hopefuls campaigning in Iowa

Every four years all political eyes are on Iowa and their first-in-the-nation caucuses. Presidential candidates, lobbyists, volunteers, activists, reporters and photographers all head to the state as the two parties begin their convention delegate selection process.
This year some nineteen (as of September) Democratic presidential hopefuls are traveling around the state (there is not as much action among Iowa’s Republican party, which will still hold caucuses next year, even though other states are dropping their primaries in an effort to make it difficult for challengers to the president).
The caucuses are not an election. The model demands more involvement of voters than just pulling a lever in a voting booth. They have to meet with their neighbors at one of nearly 1,700 precincts across the state - and spend an hour or so on a single February evening trying to convince each other which candidate’s delegates should advance to the county and state presidential nominating conventions.
Because of the grassroots nature of the caucuses it is often said presidential hopefuls have to almost personally meet and appeal to every single voter in the state. That makes for plentiful picture possibilities for photojournalists.