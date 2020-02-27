The latest use for Lucy the Elephant? An Airbnb. See photos of the Jersey landmark from over the years.

Lucy the Elephant, the Jersey Shore icon, has just been listed on Airbnb for the first time. A few lucky visitors to Margate will get to sleep over inside the six-story elephant, which will receive guests for one-night stays on March 17, 18, and 19.
Booking will start at noon on March 5 at airbnb.com/lucy. Up to two adults can stay per night.
Lucy joins the ranks of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the Goodyear blimp, and Mattel’s Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse as iconic and nostalgic — and short-term — Airbnb listings. Users of the site are increasingly looking for unique lodging, according to the company.
Lucy welcomes more than 130,000 visitors each year, but the overnight stays next month will be the first time since 1902 that anyone has lived inside. A British family of six stayed for the summer.