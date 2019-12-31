The 2020 Mummers in pictures

When Mike Aird appeared on the second-floor balcony of the Avenuers Fancy Brigade clubhouse on 2nd Street in South Philly and shouted, “Who’s gonna catch it?” the crew below, loading a large rental truck with the 56 mummer “suits” needed for their performance inside the Pa Convention Center, knew he wasn’t serious about tossing the captain’s feathered backpiece. After all, months of preparation went into making the suits, painting props and practicing their dance steps.
Nothing was being left to chance.
Aird carefully carried the backpiece down a narrow set of stairs, squeezed out of the front door and gently placed it in the truck.
A little deeper into the neighborhood, the members of Golden Sunrise in the Fancy Division pushed and carried their suits west on Greenwich Street to cart them off on flatbed trucks to City Hall. The suits sit outside overnight watched by a guard.
Inside the clubhouse, Jesa Stiglich and her daughter, Amita, painted their shoes gold as the last-minute preparations continued throughout the day.
The Fancy Division kicks off Philadelphia’s New Year’s Day Parade, known as the Mummers Parade, at 9:00 A.M. at City Hall on Wednesday.
The String Bands and Fancy Brigades like to say they have been working on this year’s parade since last January, but all the preparation is hyper-intensified in the closing days of 2019. The sixteen string bands are spread out in church basements, parking lots, recreation center and school basketball courts marching and playing their banjos, accordions, saxes, violins, bass fiddles, drums and glockenspiels.
Meanwhile, inside the cavernous Convention Center, the 12 Fancy Brigades have been assembling their elaborate props, and running their precision Broadway-style choreographed routines, all while testing the lighting and smoke machines.
The String Bands will begin their march down Broad Street at 12:30 p.m., while the Fancy Brigades perform inside the Convention Center with shows (there is an admission charge) at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.