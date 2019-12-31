The 2020 Mummers in pictures

When Mike Aird appeared on the second-floor balcony of the Avenuers Fancy Brigade clubhouse on 2nd Street in South Philly and shouted, “Who’s gonna catch it?” the crew below, loading a large rental truck with the 56 mummer “suits” needed for their performance inside the Pa Convention Center, knew he wasn’t serious about tossing the captain’s feathered backpiece. After all, months of preparation went into making the suits, painting props and practicing their dance steps.