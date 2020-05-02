Inside the lives of paramedics on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

Narberth Ambulance medics respond to 911 calls in a 40-square-mile radius with more nursing homes than the area served by any other Montgomery County EMS squad. The company, which responds to calls in Lower Merion, Narberth, Haverford, Conshohocken, and West Conshohocken, has adjusted to the COVID-19 crisis by wearing protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting around the clock, and taking additional safety precautions. Paramedics and EMTs must balance providing the best care for their patients while protecting their own physical and mental health.