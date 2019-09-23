Inquirer photographer finds the story he was born to tell - in his own hometown

He saw that as he traveled to the Oneida Reservation in Wisconsin to write about and photograph the return to their tribe the bodies of three young Native American girls who died while attending Carlisle. Violet Blake – a great-niece of Jemima Metoxen who was first buried at Carlisle in 1904 – remembers how an unexpected knock at the door would startle her grandmother. It would hark back to the days when government agents would come to take your children away to Native American boarding schools. “That was just something they learned: You don’t answer the door because when you answer the door, you lose your kids,” Blake told him.