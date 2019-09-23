Inquirer photographer finds the story he was born to tell - in his own hometown

Every Monday, we present a gallery of pictures of the week that just passed, taken by our staff photojournalists — and tell you the story behind one of them. This week staff photographer Charles Fox talks about his discovering - in his mid-thirties - a story he feels he was born to tell, from his own hometown.
Inquirer staff photographer Charles Fox believes there are “stories you choose, and stories that choose you.” For him, the story of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School “certainly falls into the latter category for me.”
Even though he grew up in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, his knowledge of the school began and ended with their football coach Pop Warner and Native American athlete Jim Thorpe who won two gold medals at the 1912 Olympics. It wasn’t until Fox was in his mid-thirties that he came across the writings of Luther Standing Bear and learned the true historical significance of the federally run school which operated from 1879-1918. “It was a failed experiment in forced assimilation into white culture, a ‘peaceful war’ waged in the classroom using education as the ammunition,” he realized.
The story became an important one for him to tell, which he has done as both a writer and photographer on a dozen Inquirer stories over the years, as well as contributing to books and magazine articles. Fox said the story of Carlisle is not just history. “Its impact, the destruction of Native cultures and the intergenerational trauma felt by individuals, continues to be felt among the living.”
He saw that as he traveled to the Oneida Reservation in Wisconsin to write about and photograph the return to their tribe the bodies of three young Native American girls who died while attending Carlisle. Violet Blake – a great-niece of Jemima Metoxen who was first buried at Carlisle in 1904 – remembers how an unexpected knock at the door would startle her grandmother. It would hark back to the days when government agents would come to take your children away to Native American boarding schools. “That was just something they learned: You don’t answer the door because when you answer the door, you lose your kids,” Blake told him.
