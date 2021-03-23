Pa. high school girls compete in wrestling championship as efforts to sanction their sport continue

SanctionPA is one grassroots effort working toward this goal. The PIAA requires that at least 100 schools across Pennsylvania have dedicated girls wrestling teams for the sport to be sanctioned. Leah Wright, media liaison for SanctionPA said that despite COVID-19, the group has seen a slight increase in the number of girls wrestling this year, and anticipates that the number will only grow if the sport is sanctioned. Girls wrestling has already seen a significant jump in recent years, growing from 5,000 participants in 2008 to 16,562 in 2018, according to a national survey.