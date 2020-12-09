An un-corporate neighborhood light show

For the third year now, residents of the 800 block of Kimball Street in South Philadelphia have decorated their street with dozens of inflatables and lights.
Public space blogger Conrad Benner, founder of StreetsDept.com, suggests holiday lighting display seekers eschew the “corporate shows” and instead visit free “community-created” ones, like well-known neighborhood displays such as the Miracle on 13th Street, the 5800 block of Baltimore Ave, and South Smedley Street off Oregon Avenue.
“Christmas on Kimball” joins them in offering a more organic nighttime holiday experience.