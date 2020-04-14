Want to have the best Zoom background of all your colleagues? Download these Inquirer images.

Work from home? Amateur hour.
Why not work from game day at Citizens Bank Park? How about from the Schuylkill River, Fairmount Park or a bed of flowers?
Following stay-at-home orders issues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, many of you are now commuting from your beds to your kitchen tables, and The Inquirer is inviting you to download some of our best images to use as your video conferencing background.
Pick which image you’d like from those below, right click the image, select “Save As” and save to your computer.