From the polls to the presidency: Pictures of election week

It was an election like none other.
Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned repeatedly in Pennsylvania, knowing the battleground state’s 20 electoral votes would be critical to winning the presidency. Trump rallied supporters in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area the day before the election, while Biden visited Philadelphia on Election Day.
Although the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop many voters from showing up at the polls, countless others had already voted by mail. Election Day turned into a patience-testing election week as those early ballots were slowly but surely counted. When the Trump campaign repeatedly sought to invalidate the ballot-counting process, Philadelphia officials found themselves in the national spotlight, forced to defend the integrity of the election against unsubstantiated claims of fraud and impropriety.
Shortly after the city announced the results from a batch of mail ballots Saturday, the Associated Press and other news outlets projected that Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania was insurmountable and declared that he would be president-elect of the United States. The news sparked hours of street celebrations by Biden supporters, as well as continued protests by Trump supporters.
From the polls to the presidency, these are the moments that tell the story of Pennsylvania’s role in a historic election week.