Here’s what the damage looked like after storms ripped through the Philadelphia area Friday.

An EF-2 tornado ripped through Chelsea Court in Thornbury Township, Delaware County, overnight Thursday into Friday. Eight houses sustained major damage and dozens more had broken windows or siding ripped off. Cars were destroyed.
Inquirer photographer Jessica Griffin went to Chelsea Court to the survey the scene with reporter Anna Orso. They talked to residents about what happened overnight and the long road they face in order to rebuild their lives.
Frank Wiese also ventured out to Chelsea Court with his drone in tow, to survey the scene from above.
All in all, more than 100,000 people lost power, although Peco was able to restore power to many by Friday morning. SEPTA’s Regional Rail service saw disruptions on four lines and Amtrak was forced to cancel some of its trains.
Fortunately, only one person required treatment for minor injuries, but about 20 people displaced from their homes.