High winds no match for crowd at 2019 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade

The blustery weather hardly stopped the region from celebrating what’s thought to be the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving parade.
Watchers came out in droves to take part in Thursday’s festivities — and on a special anniversary, too. The annual 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade turned 100 this year, with floats, musicians, and special performers as part of the lineup to ring in a century of celebrations.
The parade was originally hosted by Gimbels department store. Now a tradition among Philadelphia-area families, the inaugural celebration drew hardly anyone at all.
One main attraction missing this year? The parade’s signature balloons. Thursday’s high winds posed a safety risk and prompted parade officials to ground the event’s 15 giant balloons. A wind advisory blanketed the region until 6 p.m., with gusts of up to 50 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.
The parade kicked off at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard before ending at the Art Museum steps. Festivities were slated to end around noon.