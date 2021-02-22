Scene Through the Lens | February 22, 2021

It was thirty-five years ago this week that Corazon “Cory” Aquino became the 11th President of the Republic of the Philippines, after millions of Filipinos took to the streets in a “People Power” revolution. It led to the departure of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and was seen as a model for similar uprisings that occurred around the world in the following years, from the occupation in Tiananmen Square to the Fall of Communism to the Arab Spring.