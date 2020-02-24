Temple University quarterback goes back to kindergarten

Every Monday, we present a gallery of recent pictures taken by our staff photojournalists and tell the story behind one of them. This week, Inquirer staff photographer Tyger Williams talks about the Temple football team going back to kindergarten.
It was an almost comical sight: the 6-foot-4, 235-pound football player sitting among tiny kindergarteners at the lunch table.
That’s what caught the eye of Inquirer staff photographer Tyger Williams as he photographed a half dozen Temple University football players taking a break from their offseason workouts to spend time mentoring and inspiring students in Camden.
During the weekly program, players led an activity in gym class and had lunch with the elementary and middle school students. “Kids always like to pose for pictures,” Williams said. “It was nice to get them ... in their own zone, where they didn’t notice I was there.”
When he heard giggling from the kids seated with quarterback Anthony Russo, Williams turned his camera toward kindergartener Drew Perez as she offered to share some of her sandwich.
“It was a moment when he was being a little kid,” Williams said of Russo.
— Tim Tai, Staff Photographer
