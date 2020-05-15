For Philadelphia-area Muslims, breaking their daily fast brings a mix of emotions

Wyatt said that their large-scale halal dinner delivery, as far as they know, is the first of its kind for their community in the area. This is not a Ramadan like the Ramadans he’s observed in Saudi Arabia, where the country changes their work-life routines, to welcome the holy month. And it hasn’t been a Ramadan that his native Philadelphia is used to, where large community iftars may draw hundreds of people, where some families plan out impressive menus with “a competitive edge” to share after sunset.