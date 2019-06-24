Philadelphia’s week in pictures: June 24, 2019

In Westville she found where the main street was blocked, then turned around to park a few blocks away. She always parks away from the action and walks closer - whether it is a fire or crime scene, or flooding - to keep her car safe and because she doesn’t “want to get in the way of the first responders.” Robertson grabbed a headlamp she keeps in her car that she wears around her neck (to see, and be seen - it was still dark out) and her cameras along with a 300mm f/2.8 lens and a monopod. Not only does the monopod steady her low light exposures, but she always takes it with her when covering flooding. “I use it like a walking stick, since you can’t see your next step, you can check the depth of the water first with the monopod.”