Inquirer photographers’ favorite pictures of 2019

Every Monday, we present a gallery of recent pictures taken by our staff photojournalists and tell the story behind one of them. This week, looking back at 2019, each photojournalist talks about their favorite photo of the year.
In 2019, Inquirer staff photographers were out every day around the Philadelphia region bringing back images of the commonplace and the complicated, the obvious and the unexpected.
Below, they talk about their favorite photos among those selected for the Inquirer’s 2019 Year in Pictures, a premium 52-page glossy, full-color magazine available at inquirer.com/store. Some of those photos and a video can also be found on our website.
