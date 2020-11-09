Scene Through the Lens | November 9, 2020

As Philadelphia counted ballots inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, my colleagues were putting in 20 hour days on the scene, so I had the luxury to wander around. With no pressure to “get the shot,” I could look for photos on the fringes of what had become a huge dance party outside the Convention Center.
My favorite scene was the many people — even families with their children — who came to 12th & Arch Streets just to see what it was all about. It happens every time an event is covered live on TV and social media for hours, folks just decide to go experience it for themselves.
Inspired by the streamed film version of the Broadway mega-hit Hamilton on Disney+ this summer, the Meyer family of Branchburg, in Somerset County, N.J. have been immersed in learning about the Revolution.
Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:
