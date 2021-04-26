Or while on a story visiting a few remote towns where the elk almost outnumber the human residents. The wildlife expert was driving the reporter and me around looking for elk. After about an hour we found some, but I couldn’t help feeling they were both thinking, “Okay, got ‘em. Now let’s go get something to eat.” But I didn’t want just an elk in a field! I was hoping for getting them in yards, near houses, or at least on the road. So I got up early the next morning and went back on my own.