Scene Through the Lens | February 15, 2021

After two winters with no snow, this past week’s storm was novel and exhilarating to photograph. For a while. But when it stayed around for three days, and then a second storm came along in the same week it became more difficult to keep the fresh snow photos coming.
Sometimes you drive for hours hoping to stumble across something you haven’t seen before. Other times you go where you’ve found pictures before. And sometimes, you write a caption and look for the picture it fits.
When I read the morning’s story by my weather reporter colleague Tony Wood, who literally wrote the book on it (Snow: A History of the World’s Most Fascinating Flake) saying that what had fallen so far this season would be 66 times that of last winter, I tried to envision a way to compare the volume and immediately thought ot white-blanketed, rolling farmland with maybe a horse or two along a split rail fence.
My shift starts in the afternoon, so I didn’t have time to drive into the countryside. Instead I searched for an empty field in the suburbs. I thought I might find one with an old snowman, or an abandoned sled. Instead I found a father and his two kids, playing a large soccer field.
I wanted to write my caption, “there is more snow in this field now than fell in the entire town all of last winter.” I checked with Tony, asking if I could say that. As the winter of 2019-20 saw only a trace of snow, he assured me I could not only say that, but I could go beyond just the town and make it, “the entire region.”
