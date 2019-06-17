Philadelphia’s week in pictures: June 17, 2019

Every Monday, we present a gallery of pictures of the week just passed, taken by our staff photojournalists — and tell you the story behind one of them. This week Tim Tai talks about the Great Bear Hunt of Northwest Philadelphia.
When staff photographer Tim Tai was told to race up to East Falls for a bear sighting, he didn’t think anything would come out of it. He figured the bear would be long gone, but knew he wouldn’t have time to eat lunch before his next assignment.
He was right: The bear was nowhere to be found, and he had to skip lunch. But Tai was surprised by the abundance of media; helicopters circled overhead - and law enforcement officers; SEPTA and Philadelphia Police as well as Pennsylvania Game Commission wardens.
Tai, who is from St. Louis, thought it much ado about nothing. Both Pennsylvania and Missouri have black bear populations that have been increasing in recent years. “I guess it’s unusual for people who live in the city,” he reminded himself.
The bear wasn’t likely to attack anybody, but it was lost and needed to be relocated into a wilderness area. Tai tried to capture both the seriousness and the novelty of the situation as officers searched the woods. When Jerry Czech, a game commission warden based in the city, emerged with his rifle loaded with a tranquilizer dart, Tai made his picture.
The search was eventually called off for the day, but not before the Philly Bear had joined the likes of the South Philly coyote, the Old City cow, and the I-95 bull in local lost animal lore.
The next day, Tai was again preparing to get lunch when he got another call: The bear had been spotted in Roxborough. His stomach groaned, but off he sped to look for it anew.
