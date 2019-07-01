A trip home interrupted by a fire | Week in Pictures

Every Monday, we present a gallery of pictures of the week just passed, taken by our staff photojournalists — and tell you the story behind one of them. This week Michael Bryant talks about covering a two-alarm fire.
As flames began to engulf a pharmacy and laundromat in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia, Inquirer staff photographer Michael Bryant was in his car behind the newspaper office, about to drive home.
An alert on his phone let him know about the fire and instead of going home, he headed onto Interstate 95 - straight into rush hour traffic. In a city as large as Philadelphia, traffic is a major obstacle to covering breaking news. “You have to see what time it is,” Bryant said. “You have to know the city, to take side streets and shortcuts.”
The fire was at Erie and Castor Avenues and he drove as close as he could to where all traffic was blocked, and firefighters were working. The wind was blowing acrid smoke in his direction as a friendly officer allowed Bryant to cross the police tape so he wouldn’t have to walk around the entire block.
He started by taking wide view pictures that showed the whole scene - dramatic, to be sure, as smoke billowed out of the building. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze, so he tried to show the large scale of their operations. At least five hoses were trained on the building from ground level, and several more sprayed water from atop ladder trucks.
As close as he was, Bryant could only see the firefighters’ backs. He wanted to show their faces to give viewers a better idea of what they were experiencing. “It’s all about trying to find the emotional impact or the human impact of whatever’s going on,” he said. Turning his camera away from the smoldering building and capturing the firefighters manning their multiple hoses he was able to show the response rather than the fire itself, making an image that still conveyed the scope of the blaze.
>> SEE MORE: Last week’s staff photo gallery (June 24, 2019) and the staff photography page