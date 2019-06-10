Philadelphia’s week in pictures: June 10, 2019

Inquirer staff photographer David Maialetti says spending a day in the life of a producer with a hit Broadway musical was “both mundane and exciting at the same time.” Before last night’s Tony Awards, he shadowed Mara Isaacs, the Princeton-based theatrical producer of Hadestown, for the day in New York City (it won eight Tonys Sunday night, including best musical). Going to two or three assignments every day, it’s rare anymore that newspaper photographers get to spend even an hour with a subject let alone a full day. A key member of the newspaper’s team that covered the Eagles Super Bowl season, Maialetti says his day with Isaacs “wasn’t the sweaty fast paced heavy-lifting required to work the sidelines at an Eagles game.” And it was different than the emotional drain of his coverage of the city’s opioid crisis.