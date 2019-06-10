Philadelphia’s week in pictures: June 10, 2019

Every Monday, we present a gallery of pictures of the week just passed, taken by our staff photojournalists — and tell you the story behind one of them. This week David Maialetti talks about following a Tony award-winning Broadway producer. You’ll find the rest of our weekly gallery after his story.
Inquirer staff photographer David Maialetti says spending a day in the life of a producer with a hit Broadway musical was “both mundane and exciting at the same time.” Before last night’s Tony Awards, he shadowed Mara Isaacs, the Princeton-based theatrical producer of Hadestown, for the day in New York City (it won eight Tonys Sunday night, including best musical). Going to two or three assignments every day, it’s rare anymore that newspaper photographers get to spend even an hour with a subject let alone a full day. A key member of the newspaper’s team that covered the Eagles Super Bowl season, Maialetti says his day with Isaacs “wasn’t the sweaty fast paced heavy-lifting required to work the sidelines at an Eagles game.” And it was different than the emotional drain of his coverage of the city’s opioid crisis.
He says Isaacs didn’t stop: “Phone calls. Emails. Lunch on the run. Meetings. Problem solving. More meetings. Parties. Just as I got comfortable with one scene it was off to the next.”
Then, as the day faded into evening, she was off to socialize with her peers. The pre-Tony Broadway party scene was foreign to Maialetti. The other photographers knew the room. “They could tell the party crashers from the celebrities,” he said, “but my focus remained primarily on Isaacs.”
Besides his newspaper work, Maialetti was an early adopter of smartphone photography (in 2013 Forbes.com named him one of “10 Instagram Photographers You Should Follow.”) and he remains active on Instagram where he has over 45K followers. A book of his black-and-white photographs, “Luzzara, Another Look,” was published in 2018. Maialetti first learned of the rural Italian village as a college student studying photojournalism at Temple University in the late 1980s,and seeing photographs from Luzzara in a book by American photographer Paul Strand, published in 1955 with renowned Italian screenwriter and Luzzara native Cesare Zavattini ( Bicycle Thieves, 1948). Maialetti revisited Luzzara periodically over four years, re-examining the work of Strand and setting out to document the people and the village as it is today.
>> SEE MORE: Last week’s staff photo gallery (June 3, 2019) and the staff photography page