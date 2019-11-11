The best Pinelands photography of 2019

An ethereal light breaks through pine boughs. Ducks draped in fog glide across a lake. A ghostly stand of Atlantic White Cedar sets off a colorful forest floor.
The scenes were just a few captured by winners announced last weekend at the nonprofit Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s competition for best Pinelands photos of 2019.
The competition, along with an exhibition of the photos, marked the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Pinelands National Reserve, 1.1 million acres that span seven counties and all or part of 56 municipalities, amounting to more than a fifth of New Jersey’s land mass.
Here is a selection of photos from the exhibition, which hangs in the PPA’s renovated barn in Southampton, Burlington County.