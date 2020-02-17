Monk’s Cafe taps rare beer for charity during Pliny the Younger Day

Monk’s Cafe is a regular recipient of Pliny the Younger. The longtime Center City Belgian beer bar has been celebrating the annual Pliny the Younger stash with a day dedicated to the brew, with proceeds going to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, the locally based charity that funds research for neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer. Founder Alexandra Scott died in 2004 at the age of 8. Alex’s mother, Liz, was on hand to help pour beers for thirsty Philadelphians. Last year’s event raised more than $22,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.